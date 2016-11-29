Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement takes over new land in Brasilia
About 3,000 people from Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement, which invades unused land and buildings in cities across the country, pitched their shelters a few days ago on six large tracts in and around the capital of Brasilia.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b68bcbd8-homless-home-from-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
homless_home_from_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, members of the Homeless Workers Movement warm up beside a bonfire at a squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood in Brasilia, Brazil. Officials say close to 3,000 homeless people gather on rainy nights around the fires to chat and pass the time in as normal fashion as possible. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)(AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b68bcbd8-homless-home-from-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/42da5cf5-10-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
10_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, a boy rides his bike at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. Children on South American summer breaks ride bikes to pass the time and on rainy nights gather with adults around fires to chat. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/42da5cf5-10-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10f65135-11-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
11_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, a man builds a makeshift tent at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. The Homeless Workers Movement agreed to end its occupation after authorities agreed to set aside land for low-cost housing projects. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10f65135-11-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01981488-4-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
4_brazilIn this Feb. 7, 2015 photo, Amanda Santana, 39, second from right, and her daughters look out from their makeshift tent at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. Officials say close to 3,000 homeless people have agreed to leave the six areas they occupied over the weekend near and around Brazil's capital city of Brasilia. I came to Brasilia over 20 years and Ive not been able to find housing, said Santana. I work as a maid and on what I earn I cant pay rent. My only hope is to receive government housing. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01981488-4-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9fe3ca32-6brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
6brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, Gustavo, 6, carries his skateboard on his head as he walks in front of makeshift tents at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. Young Gustavo and his family are part of a group of almost 3,000 homeless people that invade lands and buildings in cities across Brazil, which have in recent days pitched their paltry shelters on six large tracts of land in and around Brasilia. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9fe3ca32-6brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
3_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, a family has dinner inside a makeshift tent at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. The family served a humble dinner of rice, vegetables and scraps of chicken meat, all piled into recycled margarine tubs. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
12_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, Humberto Ribeiro, 54, lights a cigarette at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. Ribeiro who says that he has lived in Brasilia for the last 40 years stands watch at night in the camp to prevent others who are not members of the Homeless Workers Movement to enter the area. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
13_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, a man illuminated by the light of a mobile phone has dinner at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. About 3,000 people who are part of the Homeless Workers Movement, which invades lands and buildings in cities across the Brazil, in recent days pitched their paltry shelters on six large tracts of land in and around Brasilia. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/brazil-little-boy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
brazil_little_boyIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, Luiz Gustavo, 8, helps his father Joaquim Rodrigues, 36, construct a makeshift tent at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood in Brasilia, Brazil. Gustavo, accompanied by his father and mother, is part of a group of about 3,000 people who are part of the Homeless Workers Movement, which invades lands and buildings in cities across the continent-sized nation. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/brazil-little-boy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
7_brazilIn this Feb. 9, 2015 photo, Estafani, 5, right, and Amanda, 7, play outside their makeshift tent at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. Leaders of the homeless group and government officials have come to an agreement that as authorities promised to set aside land for low-income house projects for those in the camps, in return for them leaving the land they had occupied. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
8_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, a man carries farm implements at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp the Ceilandia neighborhood in Brasilia, Brazil. The farm implements are used to dig holes for posts in order to set up new makeshift tents in the camp. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1_brazilIn this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, Miguel, 5, right, and Micael, 2, stand in their family's makeshift tent at a Homeless Workers Movement squatters camp in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. About 3,000 people who are part of the Homeless Workers Movement, recently pitched their shelters on six large tracts of land in and around Brasilia. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1-brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 11