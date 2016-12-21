Brazil Family Fights To Keep House-Trained Tigers As Pets
The Borges family has nine tigers, two lions, a monkey, and a pet Chihuahua named Little inside his makeshift animal sanctuary.
The Borges' family pet dog, Little, sits on the back of Tom, as they pose for a photo in their kitchen in Maringa, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013. The Brazilian family is now locked in a legal dispute for the big cats, eight tigers and two lions, with federal wildlife officials working to take them away. While Borges does have a license to raise the animals, Brazilian wildlife officials say he illegally bred the cats, creating a public danger.(AP Photo/Renata Brito)
Wevellyn Antunes Rocha, from left to right, Maria Deusaunira Borges, Uyara Borges, Nayara Borges (back), Daniella Klipe, Gisele Candido, and Ary Borges gather at the breakfast table with tiger Tom, in Maringa, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013. Ary Borges, who cares for Tom, eight other tigers and two lionesses, is in a legal battle with federal wildlife officials to keep his endangered animals from undergoing vasectomies and being taken away from him. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)
The Borges' family pet dog, Little, is placed on the back of Tom, their tiger, for a photo to be taken at the Borges' home in Maringa, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013. The Brazilian family is now locked in a legal dispute for the big cats, they have nine tigers and two lions, with federal wildlife officials working to take them away. While Borges does have a license to raise the animals, Brazilian wildlife officials say he illegally bred the cats, creating a public danger. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)
