Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer is engaged, reportedly has ‘massive’ diamond ring

Bill and Melinda Gates received some happy news this week: their eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, is engaged to be married.

The 23-year-old graduate of Stanford University confirmed on Instagram that she will wed Nayel Nassar, 28, a native of Chicago who competes in equestrian events for Egypt, the homeland of his parents. The couple have been dating for several years.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” the bride-to-be wrote in her post. “Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

Nassar posted an announcement of his own, also on Instagram.

“I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” Nassar wrote. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

One photo posted by the couple on Pinterest shows Jennifer wearing a very large diamond ring on her left hand. E! News described the band as “massive.”

On Jan. 1, her parents – the 64-year-old billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, and his 55-year-old wife, who now share the leadership of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a globally influential philanthropic organization – celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

“New Year’s Day will always be extra special to me—marking both a fresh year and an opportunity to celebrate being married to @thisisbillgates,” Melinda wrote on Facebook. “Today makes 26, and I’m still marveling at just how full a heart can get. Happy anniversary to the man who keeps me dancing through life.”

The Gates’ other children are son Rory, 20, and daughter Phoebe, 17.