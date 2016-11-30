Behind the Velvet Rope of Miami’s Hottest Clubs
Images from some of Miami's most exclusive nightclubs.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-3-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIVThe country's second highest grossing nightclub is located inside Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel.Rebekah Sagerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-3-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIVview from one of the Skyboxes inside LIV.Rebekah Sagerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIVDoor Manager Juan Carlos CorderoRebekah Sagerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
WallOne of Miami's hottest clubs located behind the W Hotel.Rebekah Sagerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ArkadiaArkadia,a more intimate club located underneath LIV, inside the Fontainebleau Hotel.Rebekah Sagerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Club AmnesiaThe newest club recently purchased by the group that owns LIV.Louis-Frederic Dunal.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIV-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/liv-miami.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
liv_miamiMIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 23: (L-R) Rapper Jay Sean, Mel B and Kelly Bensimon attend the Sony Ericsson Open Kick-Off party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on March 23, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Sony Ericsson)2010 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/liv-miami.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/miami-nightscene.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
miami_nightsceneMIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 23: Musician Pharrell Williams performs at the Sony Ericsson Open Kick-Off party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on March 23, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Sony Ericsson)2010 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/miami-nightscene.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7