Behind the Velvet Rope of Miami’s Hottest Clubs

Images from some of Miami's most exclusive nightclubs. 

    LIV

    The country's second highest grossing nightclub is located inside Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel. 
    Rebekah Sager
    LIV

    view from one of the Skyboxes inside LIV. 
    Rebekah Sager
    LIV

    Door Manager Juan Carlos Cordero
    Rebekah Sager
    Wall

    One of Miami's hottest clubs located behind the W Hotel.
    Rebekah Sager
    Arkadia

    Arkadia,a more intimate club located underneath LIV, inside the Fontainebleau Hotel.
    Rebekah Sager
    Club Amnesia

    The newest club recently purchased by the group that owns LIV.
    Louis-Frederic Dunal.
    liv_miami

    MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 23: (L-R) Rapper Jay Sean, Mel B and Kelly Bensimon attend the Sony Ericsson Open Kick-Off party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on March 23, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Sony Ericsson)
    2010 Getty Images
    miami_nightscene

    MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 23: Musician Pharrell Williams performs at the Sony Ericsson Open Kick-Off party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on March 23, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Sony Ericsson)
    2010 Getty Images
