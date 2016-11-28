As Private Bars boom, Cubans With Money Revel In Fashionable Social Scene
Havana is seeing a boom in stylish, privately run bars and clubs like El Cocinero, evidence of a small but growing class of relatively affluent artists, musicians and entrepreneurs.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
cubas_rich_1In this March 15, 2014 photo, people wait to access the government club Cafe Amor in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban capital is seeing a boom in stylish, privately run bars and clubs, the latest manifestation of President Raul Castro's economic reforms which aim to inject life into the country's moribund economy by permitting some private-sector activity. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
cubas_rich_6In this March 15, 2014 photo, a man pushes a cart with soda bottles in the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban capital is seeing a boom in stylish, privately run bars and clubs, the latest manifestation of President Raul Castro's economic reforms which aim to inject life into the country's moribund economy by permitting some private-sector activity. Along the Malecon seafront boulevard, working-class Cubans still gather by the thousands on weekends to sip from 90-cent cardboard boxes of rum. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
cubas_rich_4In this March 20, 2014 photo, musicians play guitar on the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban capital is seeing a boom in stylish, privately run bars and clubs, the latest manifestation of President Raul Castro's economic reforms which aim to inject life into the country's moribund economy by permitting some private-sector activity. Along the Malecon seafront boulevard, working-class Cubans still gather by the thousands on weekends to sip from 90-cent cardboard boxes of rum. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
cubas_rich_2In this March 15, 2014 photo, a poster that reads ins Spanish "Havana of my heart", hangs on the wall of private club Cafe Madrigal in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban capital is seeing a boom in stylish, privately run bars and clubs, the latest manifestation of President Raul Castro's economic reforms which aim to inject life into the country's moribund economy by permitting some private-sector activity. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
cubas_rich_5In this March 15, 2014 photo, girls pose for a photo on the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban capital is seeing a boom in stylish, privately run bars and clubs, the latest manifestation of President Raul Castro's economic reforms which aim to inject life into the country's moribund economy by permitting some private-sector activity. Along the Malecon seafront boulevard, working-class Cubans still gather by the thousands on weekends to sip from 90-cent cardboard boxes of rum. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
cubas_rich_3In this March 15, 2014 photo, people gather along the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban capital is seeing a boom in stylish, privately run bars and clubs, the latest manifestation of President Raul Castro's economic reforms which aim to inject life into the country's moribund economy by permitting some private-sector activity. Along the Malecon seafront boulevard, working-class Cubans still gather by the thousands on weekends to sip from 90-cent cardboard boxes of rum. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cubas-rich-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 5