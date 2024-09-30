Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Here are some of the biggest discounts on sale now

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days – running from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 – offers Amazon Prime members an exclusive chance to save big on early holiday deals and a vast selection of products including holiday gifts. You can score up to 40% off winter clothing, get great deals on electronics, and so much more. We've scoured the site for 18 of the top deals and biggest discounts the retailer has on offer during the two-day event, exclusively for our Prime members.

If you'd like to save big on Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to either be an existing Amazon Prime member or you can sign up and start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on a membership.

Here are deals you should shop for that have the greatest discounts:

Electronics

Home appliances

Health and Beauty

Fashion

Original price: $499.99

If you're a gamer or have one on your holiday list, look into this Play Station 5 slim console. This version is smaller and more compact than the original PlayStation 5 console and is meant to be a replacement.

Original price: $348

These Sony headphones feature industry-leading noise-canceling technology, with Dual Noise Sensor technology that isolates sound to reduce even more high- and mid-frequency sounds. The headphones' battery life is up to 30 hours with quick charging (10-minute charge for five hours of playback).

Original price $29.99

The INIU portable charger is slim and lightweight enough to easily slip into your pocket or bag, ensuring instant on-the-go charging anywhere you need. This power bank features a USB-C port for both input and output, supporting Type-C devices' fast charging or recharging of the power bank itself. You can charge three devices at once.

Original price: $59.99

Take the party anywhere you go with this Bluetooth speaker that is engineered to handle rough use and adverse weather conditions. One charge lasts up to 24 hours, plus it features a dynamic multi-color light show that syncs to the beat of the music.

Original price: $24.99

Grab this Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker and keep track of your keys, wallets and backpacks. It works with both Apple and Android devices, and can be used with voice assistants like Google, Siri and Alexa.

Original price: $34.99

This TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender with Ethernet Port, Dual Band 5GHz/2.4GHz, is a dual-band Wi-Fi extender that can transmit Wi-Fi signals up to 1200 megabits per second. It can cover up to 1,200 square feet and 30 devices.

Original price: $349

This smart ring tracks sleep, activity and biosignals to provide insights into your health. The ring is compatible with iOS and Android. Oura seamlessly integrates with over 40 apps, including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo, Strava and more.

Original price: $139.99

This popular portable carpet cleaner can be used on various surfaces, including carpets, upholstery and stairs. It's known for its compact size and ability to clean tough stains and odors.

Original price: $29.99

The Swiffer power mop all-in-one mopping system cleans a mop and bucket in half the time. The multi-surface mopping pads have 300 scrubbing strips that reach deep into grooves and grout to remove sticky spills and daily dirt and grime.

Original price: $69.55

Save yourself elbow grease with this Electric Spin Scrubber. After four hours of fast charging, this cordless scrubber can work continuously for up to 90 minutes.

Original price: $59.99

These Ninja blenders are cordless and handheld, meant to be taken on the go. They can mix that protein shake when and where you need it most, and they are powerful enough to mix a smoothie, too.

Original price: $799

The Jackery Explorer 1,000 v2 Portable Power Station can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It has a 1,002Wh battery and various output options, including USB-C, AC outlets and a carport. It also has a 50% boost in power compared to previous generations.

Original price: $399

ULike's laser hair removal is the ultimate home hair removal system. It uses sapphire ice-cooling technology and dual lights to reduce hair growth on the body and face. This system boasts brand-new skin protection technology that detects skin tones, auto-adjusts power and stops flashing if the desired treatment area is deemed too dark for safe application.

Original price: $25

Stock up on the viral COSRX Snail Mucin while it is on sale. This hydrating and repairing anti-aging solution hydrates the skin on a cellular level and promotes healthier skin without heaviness or irritation. It helps heal inflammation, fade dark spots, improve skin texture and deliver anti-aging benefits.

Original price: $9.99

This makeup brush set would make a great stocking stuffer for any makeup enthusiast. The 18-piece set includes brushes for eye shadow, crease shadow, concealer, blush, foundation, pressed or loose powders, highlighter and eyebrows.

Original price: $44.99

Try Honest Company Clean Conscious Unscented Wipes for a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested option. These wipes are safe and gentle for babies' sensitive skin. They are made without plastic, fragrances, parabens or chlorine processing.

Original price: $30

Try this skin-boosting serum with six peptides to improve your skin's elasticity, reduce fine lines, minimize pores and increase radiance. This serum boosts your skin's condition and achieves multiple benefits.

Original price: $49.99

Use the iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Wide Range Cuff to measure blood pressure and track heart health.The monitor is designed for easy use, with a one-button operation and a large, color-coded display.

Original price: $1,445

Now's your chance to save big on the Peloton bike. Sign up for the ultimate cardio experience and start your fitness journey. Plus, your Peloton Bike is compatible with Apple Watch or any Android watch device running Wear OS 3 or higher, so you can set up one-tap fitness tracking to monitor your heart rate and close your rings.

Original price: $199.99

Use this vibration plate to exercise. It's as simple as standing on the vibrating plate which forces your muscles to constantly contract and relax. This plate provides five workout modes.

Original price: $399

This isinwheel M10 Electric Bike for Adults can go up to 20 miles per hour top speed. The battery can provide a range of 55 miles or more per charge. The bike has a steel frame, front suspension and seven speeds.

Original price: $89.99

Fall officially kicks off UGG season. If yours are looking a little worn out, grab this short boot style on sale now. These boots are classic and get high reviews for comfort.

Original price $32.99

You'll live in this cozy oversized sweatshirt this summer. It is easy to style and flatter on any body type – the perfect fall wardrobe staple.

Original price:$79.99

Winter is coming, and this puffer jacket is what you need to keep warm this season. These winter coats for men land just past the waist; they look good zipped up or left open and represent the comfortable style you expect in a piece for Calvin Klein.

Original price: $39.99

Wear this trending sweater dress alone or over your favorite leggings for the perfect fall look. This chunky knit oversized sweater gets high reviews for its flattering fit.