Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 26 top deals for under $50

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kick off on Oct. 8 and runs through Oct. 9; for 48 hours, Amazon Prime members can save big on early holiday deals and a vast selection of products, including discounts on beauty and fashion brands. But you don't need to spend big to save big. The retailer has several deals across a wide variety of categories for under $50. You can save on skincare, home essentials, tech, fashion and so much more.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on membership.

Here is a list of deals you can put in your cart for under $50:

Health and beauty under $50

Electronics under $50

Fashion under $50

Home and kitchen under $50

Original price: $44.96

Step up your tooth care with the Philips One by Sonicare. This toothbrush polishes teeth using micro-vibrations and tapered bristles. It has a 2-minute timer and 30-second notifications. It also has a quad pacer that signals when to move from one mouth section to another.

Original price: $49.99

Try these Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips for a hydrogen-peroxide-free way to whiten teeth. These strips are clinically proven to whiten teeth without harsh chemical whiteners. Instead, they use ingredients like coconut oil and Dead Sea salt.

Original price: $19

The BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask quickly hydrates the skin's surface and penetrates deeper layers of skin resulting in a healthy and moisturized complexion. The mask contains three different kinds of probiotics that strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent skin aging. It is also hypoallergenic and formulated with non-toxic and non-irritant ingredients

Original price: $37.99

Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric beard trimmer and shaver is designed for men with facial styles, beards, or stubble. Its dual-protection system, glide coating, and rounded tips make shaving more accessible and comfortable.

Original price: $18.89

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men has notes of apple and green leaf, mimosa, water lotus, and a base of cedar, musk, amber, and moss. Wear it as a perfect everyday fragrance.

Original price: $47

One serving daily of Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder supports healthy hair, skin, nails, bones and joints. This collagen supplement is made from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine.

Original price: $36.99

This gaming keyboard and mouse set is ergonomically designed to fit your hands naturally, bringing maximum comfort and effectively reducing hand fatigue after prolonged use. The light-up keyboard has non-slip pads on the bottom to enhance its stability and prevent it from moving back and forth. It is a great choice for your modern office use or playing games.

Original price: $39.99

This Dylanto kids' mini camera has an instant printing option, so you can print color photos on the spot. The camera comes with three rolls of printing paper. It is a great gift for kids ages three to 12.

Original price: $85.79

Use this mini projector with a tripod for on-the-go outdoor movie nights. It is small enough to fit your backpack or bag and supports 1080 progressive scan resolution for stunning visuals.

Original price: $41.39

Say goodbye to the dreaded dark winter mornings with the help of this sunrise alarm clock. The Dekala sunrise alarm clock simulates a natural sunrise from red to orange to yellow to help regulate your body clock. The clock has seven natural sounds and an FM Radio. Pair it with your phone and use the app to customize your wakeup call.

Original price: $19.98

Make sure to stock up on batteries before the holidays arrive. This 32-count pack of Energizer double-A batteries is perfect for powering up a wireless mouse, game controllers, flashlights, thermometers, smart home devices, VR controllers, and more.

Original price: $27.98

The Wireless Charger iPhone Charging Station is a three-in-one magnetic charger that simultaneously charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It is the perfect gift for users of compatible Apple products.

Original price: $150

This Anne Klein watch set, which includes a chain bracelet, a bangle with enamel inlay, and a bangle accented with 36 premium crystals, will dazzle her. It is an excellent option for a holiday gift.

Original price: $59.99

The TOZO S5 Smart Watch is unisex and waterproof. It can make and answer calls, read messages, and monitor heart rate. Additionally, it can help track sleep and blood oxygen levels. The watch's battery life is up to 10 days.

Original price: $29.99

Grab this flannel shacket to complete your fall look while staying warm and cozy. This shacket is soft and comfortable to wear and complements most styles.

Original price: $19.99

This set of five 14K real gold-plated gold bracelets is super on trend at the moment and tends to sell out quickly, so grab a set for yourself or for gifting while they are on sale. The set includes beaded bracelets, Figaro bracelets, dot chain bracelets, Cuban link bracelets, and herringbone bracelets.

Original price: $49.99

Grab yourself a pair of these 100% genuine suede-look clogs. They are super flattering with spring/summer outfits, and you can pair them with socks for colder weather. They are a perfect all-season wardrobe staple.

Original price: $49.99

These short-sleeve bodysuits are made of soft, breathable, and stretchy fabric. They are gentle on the skin and feature high elasticity for an exact fit. These bodysuits will hug your curves in all the right places.

Original price: $27.99

This Chefman electric kettle can boil two cups of water in three minutes and a full 1.8 liters in seven minutes. It has a removable lid for easy cleaning, automatic shutoff, and boil-dry protection. It is made of borosilicate glass and is BPA-free.

Original price: $29.99

These Tapo dimmable smart light bulbs give you complete control over your home lighting. Turn your smart lights on and off with voice and remote control. Adjust your lighting to the perfect brightness in the Tapo app, or seamlessly coordinate it with the schedule and timer.

Original price: $39.99

The COMFEE Compact Rice Cooker is a six-in-one multi-cooker slow cooker that can prepare up to 8 cups of rice at once. Its compact design allows it to fit easily into any counter space.

Original price: $38.77

Upgrade your salad in organized style with the S'well 64 oz stainless steel Salad Bowl. The bowl features a leak-proof lid, a removable tray, and a closable canister for dressing or toppings. It is dishwasher safe.

Original price: $9.99

The Milk Boss Frother adds a professional finishing touch to your latte, cappuccino, macchiato, or hot chocolate. With your own milk frother, you can make delicious foamy creamer for your drinks at home without a trip to the coffee shop.

Original price: $35.86

The AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter is a shower filter that uses 75% filtration media and 25% rejuvenating ingredients to reduce dry, flaky skin while supporting healthy hair, skin and nails. The filter also infuses water with beneficial minerals and vitamin C to help rejuvenate damaged skin, hair and nails.

Original price: $19.94

Now is the perfect time to stock up on Cascade dishwasher tablets. This pack comes with 52 tablets. Get spot-free gleaming glassware, dazzling dishes, and pristine pots and pans with Cascade Platinum Plus dishwashing ActionPacs.

Original price: $19.99

Zevo Flying Insect Traps use blue and UV LEDs to attract flying insects such as houseflies, fruit flies and gnats. The traps use an adhesive backing that can be replaced to capture the insects.