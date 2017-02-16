Adult Bath Time Fun
Remember how much you loved bath time as a kid? As it turns out, adults can still play in the tub with the right toys and accessories! Check out the list below to see our favorite items for bringing the fun back into the bathtub! Besides, why should we let children have all the fun?
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bath-copy-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bath-copy-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/world-shower-curtain.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The World Unique Shower Curtain, $18.99MyUniqueShowerCurtains.com Dream of all the places you could visit while spending time in your shower. If you decide on Italy, we’ve got the ticket…//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/world-shower-curtain.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/italian-shower-curtain.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
250 Italian Words Shower Curtain, $24.99Overstock.com Brush up on your Italian! It’s a great first step towards that romantic vacation in Tuscany you’ve always wanted.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/italian-shower-curtain.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/aqua-wdie.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
H20+ Aquafirm Weekly Active Foam Mask, $32H20Plus.com This fun face mask actually goes on as a gel before turning into a thick foam. It’s great for making silly faces in the mirror, but will also give your skin a cooling deep clean. Use weekly or whenever you need a good giggle.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/aqua-wdie.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b1017fe6-mitt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Microdry Pure Performance Spa Clear Skin Exfoliating Mitt, $6.99BedBathandBeyond.com This exfoliating mitt is great for cleansing, and it's perfect to use before shaving or applying self-tanner.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b1017fe6-mitt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/conair-wide.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Conair Hang On Shower Radio, $11.99Conair.com Sing in the shower every morning with this water resistant radio, or get the scoop on traffic and weather before you leave the house. Latch this onto your shower head and tune in to your favorite stations.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/conair-wide.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/robe.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Leopard Robe, $90PJSalvage.com Wrap yourself in softness when you get out of the shower — it's even cute enough to wear while lounging around the house.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/robe.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/towel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Towel Warmer by Towel Spa, $79.99BedBathandBeyond.com With this towel warmer, you can heat 2 full-sized bath towels or throw in your bathrobe and slippers for a cozy post-shower treat.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/towel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ccf57d9a-candle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Flameless Candles, Prices VaryFlamelessCandles.net Set the mood without the risk of fire. These flameless accessories come in a variety of shapes, colors and even scents to match your bathroom décor. And, they even flicker like real candles! So put on some music, draw yourself a nice hot bath and relax.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ccf57d9a-candle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 8