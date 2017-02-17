8 New Things For Your Blackout Preparedness Kit
When blackouts strike, sometimes there's no telling when the power will come back on. Having necessities like water, candles, flashlights, canned food and a transistor radio are essential — and of course, a good book or board game to pass the time. READ: Disaster Preparedness Kit: Two Things to Add But in an age of new technologies and handy gadgets, maybe it's time to rethink our blackout kits. We've rounded up some new must-have essentials to better help you endure the next power-outage.
1
BoostTurbine 2000
One of the worst things that can happen during a blackout is having your cell phone run out of power. Connecting it to the BoostTurbine 2000 and cranking the handle for about a minute will allow you to make up to four minutes of calls and texts. Etoncorp.com, $59.99
WaterBrick
WaterBricks are a great water-storage solution because each brick holds up to 3.5 gallons of water. And they're stackable, making them easy and efficient to store. Waterbrick.org, $15.49 — $166.20
BioLite Stove
The BioLite stove uses twigs to cook meals, and converts fire into useable energy, so you can charge your cell phone and other electrical gadgets. BioLiteStove.com, $129.95 READ: We Tried It: BioLite CampStove Roasts Marshmallows While Charging Your Cellphone
Generac 6001
This portable commercial and residential generator runs on liquid propane instead of gasoline. Amazon.com, $799
Eton FRX3 Radio
Transistor radios are a blackout MUST when it comes to staying informed. Aside from allowing you to tune in, this ultra-modern, all-in-one gizmo lets you power-up using a hand crank or solar panel — and yes, has the ability to charge your cell phone. Rei.com, $60
Mr. Beams Starter Kit
This home emergency wireless lighting system automatically detects lighting failure. Provides up to 40 hours of LED light and can be controlled with remote. Amazon.com, Starting at $50
SolarFocus Solar Lighted Cover
Blackouts are a great excuse to get caught up in a good book. However, modern books tend to run on batteries. If you're still a proud owner of a Kindle 4, you'll be happy to know there's a solar-powered bookcover to help keep it charged. There's even a built-in light, so you can keep reading, even into the darkest hours. REI.com, $66.93
ECO1800S 1800W Solar Generator
A humless, eco-friendly alternative to propane and gasoline generators. Perfect for powering refrigerators, lights, televisions, sump pumps, and other electronics. Ecogeekliving.com, $1749.99
