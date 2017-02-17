8 New Things For Your Blackout Preparedness Kit

When blackouts strike, sometimes there's no telling when the power will come back on. Having necessities like water, candles, flashlights, canned food and a transistor radio are essential — and of course, a good book or board game to pass the time. READ: Disaster Preparedness Kit: Two Things to Add But in an age of new technologies and handy gadgets, maybe it's time to rethink our blackout kits. We've rounded up some new must-have essentials to better help you endure the next power-outage.