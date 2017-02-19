6 Ways Your Job is Making You Fat

Packing on pounds while climbing the corporate ladder? You're in good company: In a 2013 Harris Interactive survey of more than 3,000 workers conducted for CareerBuilder, 41 percent of respondents said they'd gained weight in their current jobs. Workers who spend long hours sitting at a desk (like administrative assistants) and have high stress levels (like engineers and teachers) were more likely to have gained weight. READ: 5 Low-Fat Foods You Need to Stop Eating The truth is, there are lots of reasons your work could be affecting your waistline. "It really has to do with diet, physical activity, and behavior," says Katherine Tryon, a medical doctor with the Vitality Institute, a global research organization based in New York City. Here are some potential factors, and how to steer clear of their consequences: