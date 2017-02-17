Expand / Collapse search
6 Pairs of Statement Earrings to Glitz Up Any Fall Outfit

Ladies, it’s time to shelve the studs and amp up your jewelry game with one of the season’s biggest — and most interesting — trends: opulent statement earrings. Want to take it a step further? Break these babies out in broad daylight, not just for cocktail hour. READ: 10 Stud Earrings You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Big, bold, and impossibly glittery, giant embellished earrings have sprung up everywhere — from the catwalks (we’re personally inspired by Dolce & Gabbana‘s recent Byzantine-themed runways which showcased giant embellished earrings fit for royalty), as well as a number of street style stars we spotted during Fashion Month who paired their large (and totally in-charge) earrings with everything from ladylike skirt-and-blouse combos to jeans and worn T-shirts. Here, we’ve rounded up six pairs of opulent statement earrings to glitz up any outfit this fall:

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cover_68-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    Clockwise from top left: ASOS, Max & Chloe, Topshop, Charm & Chain
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cocktail-earrings1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    River Island Mega Cocktail Earrings

    $30 at ASOS
    ASOS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fireworks_de.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Susanna Dai Firework Earrings

    $213 at Charm & Chain
    Charm & Chain
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/statement-max-chloe.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Suzanna Dai Copenhagen Earrings

    $150 at Max & Chloe
    Max & Chloe
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/906b71f7-topshop_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Premium Crystal Drape Earrings

    $80 at Topshop
    Topshop
