6 Pairs of Statement Earrings to Glitz Up Any Fall Outfit

Ladies, it’s time to shelve the studs and amp up your jewelry game with one of the season’s biggest — and most interesting — trends: opulent statement earrings. Want to take it a step further? Break these babies out in broad daylight, not just for cocktail hour. READ: 10 Stud Earrings You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Big, bold, and impossibly glittery, giant embellished earrings have sprung up everywhere — from the catwalks (we’re personally inspired by Dolce & Gabbana‘s recent Byzantine-themed runways which showcased giant embellished earrings fit for royalty), as well as a number of street style stars we spotted during Fashion Month who paired their large (and totally in-charge) earrings with everything from ladylike skirt-and-blouse combos to jeans and worn T-shirts. Here, we’ve rounded up six pairs of opulent statement earrings to glitz up any outfit this fall: