20 Liquid Eyeliners That Won't Break the Bank

We love the look of sleek liquid eyeliner, but since we don’t use it regularly, those babies tend to dry out before our sixth use. There goes $20 down the drain, right? Well, now you don’t have to worry about overspending on what’s basically a fancy black Sharpie, because we’ve found awesome drugstore and department store liquid liners for less than $20 a pop. Go ahead, buy two. READ: It's All About the Eye … Liners! Click through the gallery for liquid liners that won’t break the bank.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/eyelinermain_0-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/almayuse1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Almay Liquid Eyeliner Pen

    Amazon, $4
    Amazon.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/soniause1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sonia Kashuk Jet Set Liquid Liner

    Target, $5.99
    Target.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/palladiouse.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Palladio Eye Ink Liquid Eyeliner Pen

    Amazon, $6
    Amazon.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/covergirl.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    COVERGIRL Lineblast 24 Hour Eyeliner

    Amazon, $6.39
    Amazon.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/maybellineuse.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maybelline Eye Studio Master Duo Liner

    Target, $6.94
    Target.com
