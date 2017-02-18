10 Ways to Make the Maxi Dress Work for Your Body

Simple, super comfy, and stylish: There’s nothing that can brighten up a spring wardrobe like a flowy maxi dress. READ: 10 Ways to Make the Crop Top Work for Your Body Whether worn casually with chic ballet flats or reaching new heights with wedges, this must-have fashion staple is perfect to look and stay cool during the warmer months. But not every woman is jumping on the style bandwagon. Petite ladies may have a hard time finding one that won’t drag or make them topple over, while others on the curvy side may think twice before adding extra inches with more fabric. And some may feel that the cozy maxi just doesn’t enhance one’s frame enough. But fortunately, stylists say there are ways to get the most out of a maxi dress no matter what your body type. READ: Why You Should Ditch Your Black Dress Now “I think we can all agree that the maxi dress is the most versatile and worn dress that will never stop trending,” says celebrity stylist Ali Levine. “This dress is super ideal for nearly any type of outing. Not only can it be worn many ways, but it can look great on almost every type of body.” “The maxi dress can easily be dressed down yes, but have fun with your maxi by adding a designer heel that really makes your entire look pop,” Levine says. READ: 20 Spring Flats Worth Obsessing Over Several stylists weigh in on the major dos and don’ts for making the maxi work for your body: