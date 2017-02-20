10 Glamorous Style Lessons From Christina Hendricks

If there’s one Hollywood star that’s famous for her irresistible curves, it’s this fiery red head. PHOTOS: Christina Hendricks' Sexiest Looks “Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks, who recently became the celebrity ambassador for Clairol’s Nice ‘n Easy line, is adored by both men and women for her sinfully seductive shape, which easily commands any red carpet event. Just like her character Joan Harris from the '60s- (and now '70s-) themed series, the buxom Tennessee-born beauty opts for body-hugging dresses, tight pencil skirts and tailored pieces nipped at the waist. And even the 40-year-old herself admits that anyone can copy her style with a few simple tricks. “Tailoring is of the utmost importance,” she tells Glamour Magazine. “You can shop at Target or Yves Saint Laurent, and it will look wonderful if it fits you well." WATCH: Adding Retro Flair to Your Wardrobe Another way to recreate this look without splurging? Stock up on vintage pieces. “I’ve been wearing it (vintage) since I was 11 or 12 years old,” she adds. “I love the attention to detail, the tailoring, and all the little special touches that you don’t find these days. I do tend to stay away from vintage from the '60s, because I don’t want to look like I’m walking around in my ‘Mad Men’ costume!” Looking to channel this modern-day pinup for day or night looks? In time for the series finale of "Mad Men," (Sunday, May 17th) we asked several celebrity stylists to weigh in on major do's and don’ts for capturing Hendricks’ signature style: