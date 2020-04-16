Expand / Collapse search
The Wuhan Institute of Virology: The mysterious lab where US officials believe the coronavirus started

While China and the World Health Organization have said there is no evidence the coronavirus outbreak originated in a lab in Wuhan, there is increasing confidence it likely started as an attempt by the Asian country to show its virological capabilities.

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology
    Sources who have been briefed on the early actions of China's government and seen relevant materials believe the virus was initially transmitted from a bat to a human and that "patient zero" worked in the Wuhan laboratory. 
    Chen Qiushi looked haggard and disheveled in his last online posts, an almost unrecognizable shadow of an energetic young man who had rolled into Wuhan on a self-assigned mission to tell its inhabitants’ stories this winter. (File)
    Despite evidence that points to dangerous practices inside the Wuhan lab, top U.S. military brass, as well as other senior officials, have told Fox News that the origins of COVID-19 did not come from a laboratory nor was it the result of a bioweapon.
    U.S. Embassy officials warned in January 2018 about inadequate safety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and passed on information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats, The Washington Post reported this week.
    Fang Bin had been posting videos from Wuhan's overcrowded hospitals, including footage of body bags piled in a minibus, waiting to be carted to a crematorium.
