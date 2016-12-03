The "Farm Strong” Workout
A barbell and/or dumbbells will be all what you need to train your whole body and tackle both the cardiovascular and neuro-muscular system.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Barbell-Snatch-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Barbell_Snatch_1Super-set One Barbell Snatch (6-8 reps): This is a complex move that gets easier after practice. It will feel right. Start with the barbell on the ground. Bend your knees with your back straight and grab the barbell with a wide, comfortable grip. Explosively shrug the weight upwards keeping the bar close to the body using the energy generated from your hips to carry the barbell overhead. Simultaneously duck your body underneath the bar. Once the barbell is locked into place overhead, stand up fully with the barbell high over your head.Andrew Meade Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Barbell-Snatch-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Cable-wood-chop-low-to-high-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cable_wood_chop_low_to_high_2Cable wood chop low to high (10-12 reps): Grab a handle on a pulley machine or grab a dumbbell with both hands. Crouch down and bring the handle to your side low towards the ground. As you rise, with your arms straight, bring the weight or handle across your body diagonally toward the sky on the opposite side of your body.Andrew Meade Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Cable-wood-chop-low-to-high-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Dumbbell-Russian-press-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dumbbell_Russian_press_3Super-set Two Dumbbell Russian press (8-10 reps): stand with legs wider than shoulder feet apart with one arm at shoulder level. Bend the hip as you were sitting back and lift the arm to a press while you transfer the weight toward the other side. This move should be powerful. Use your abs to decelerate the weight. Do one side and then, the other side.Andrew Meade Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Dumbbell-Russian-press-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Unilateral-DB-Row-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Unilateral_DB_Row_4Unilateral DB Row (10-12 reps): Keep the back straight, chest up and the elbow close to your body when you row. Don’t hunch your back or rotate the hips. Do one side and then the other.Andrew Meade Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Unilateral-DB-Row-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Forward-lunge-to-press-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Forward_lunge_to_press_5Super-set Three Forward lunge to press (8-10 reps): Face away from the pulley machine or tubing while grab the handle at chest level. Step forward into a lunge while extend the arm to a chest press. Keep back straight and chest up. Do all the reps from one side and then repeat the other side.Andrew Meade Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Forward-lunge-to-press-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wood-Chop-high-to-low-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wood_Chop_high_to_low_6Wood Chop high to low (10-12 reps): Do the same wood chop move as described earlier, but reverse it by starting high instead of low.Andrew Meade Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wood-Chop-high-to-low-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 5