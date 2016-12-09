The Body Weight Workout
Works out all major muscles at high intensity, allowing you to cut your total workout time.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Burpee-with-push-up-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Burpee_with_push_upBurpee with push-upAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Burpee-with-push-up-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/215f7133-squat-jump.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
squat_jumpSquat jumpsAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/215f7133-squat-jump.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/walkout-foward-and-backward.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
walkout_foward_and_backwardWalk forward and backward with push-upAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/walkout-foward-and-backward.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/skater-jump.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
skater_jumpSkater jumpsAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/skater-jump.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/squat-jump-in-and-out.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
squat_jump_in_and_outSquat jumps in and outAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/squat-jump-in-and-out.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mountain-climber.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mountain_climberBurpee with push-upAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mountain-climber.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6c69c3e4-plank-alternate-arm.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
plank_alternate_armPlank, alternating armsAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6c69c3e4-plank-alternate-arm.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/plank-push-up-twist.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
plank__push_up_twistPlank, push up, twistAndrew Meade Photography, Inc.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/plank-push-up-twist.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7