HEALTH

Summer Grilling: Churrasco

Use lean meats filled with veggies and you can’t go wrong this Memorial Day weekend.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_1

    Ingredients 1 pound center cut pork chops, cubed
    1 pound chicken breast, cubed
    1 pound beef round cubes
    20-30 garlic cloves
    2 teaspoons kosher salt
    1 teaspoon black peppercorns
    1 cup orange juice
    2 fresh limes, squeezed
    2 fresh lemons, squeezed
    1 cup onion, minced
    2 teaspoons oregano
    1 cup olive oil
    1 red, green, and yellow bell pepper
    1 package button mushrooms
    Grape tomato, 1 for each skewer
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_2

    Step 1 Using a mortar and pestle, mash garlic, salt, and peppercorns into a paste.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_3

    Step 2 Transfer to a medium sized bowl and stir in juices (orange, lemon and lime).  
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_4

    Step 3 Finally, add minced onion and oregano and set aside.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_5

    Step 4 Cube meats and place them in separate bowls.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_6

    Step 5 Cut up veggies and place in a rectangular serving dish.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_7

    Step 6 After about 30 minutes, whisk in 1 cup of olive oil and pour over the meats and veggies. Marinate in the refrigerator for six hours or overnight.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_8

    Step 7 Skewer meats separately alternating veggies.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_9

    Step 8 Top each one with a mushroom.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_10

    Step 9 Grill meats over medium heat until done.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_11

    Step 10 Finish off with one grape tomato for each skewer.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Churrasco-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Churrasco_12

    Step 11 Serve with chimichurri sauce on the side.
