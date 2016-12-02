Summer Grilling: Churrasco
Use lean meats filled with veggies and you can’t go wrong this Memorial Day weekend.
Churrasco_1Ingredients 1 pound center cut pork chops, cubed
1 pound chicken breast, cubed
1 pound beef round cubes
20-30 garlic cloves
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black peppercorns
1 cup orange juice
2 fresh limes, squeezed
2 fresh lemons, squeezed
1 cup onion, minced
2 teaspoons oregano
1 cup olive oil
1 red, green, and yellow bell pepper
1 package button mushrooms
Grape tomato, 1 for each skewer
Step 1 Using a mortar and pestle, mash garlic, salt, and peppercorns into a paste.
Step 2 Transfer to a medium sized bowl and stir in juices (orange, lemon and lime).
Step 3 Finally, add minced onion and oregano and set aside.
Step 4 Cube meats and place them in separate bowls.
Step 5 Cut up veggies and place in a rectangular serving dish.
Step 6 After about 30 minutes, whisk in 1 cup of olive oil and pour over the meats and veggies. Marinate in the refrigerator for six hours or overnight.
Step 7 Skewer meats separately alternating veggies.
Step 8 Top each one with a mushroom.
Step 9 Grill meats over medium heat until done.
Step 10 Finish off with one grape tomato for each skewer.
Step 11 Serve with chimichurri sauce on the side.
