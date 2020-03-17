Spring breakers pack Florida beach despite coronavirus pandemic

Some spring breakers in Florida didn’t get the social distancing memo.

Hundreds of people packed Clearwater Beach Thursday as President Trump urged Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Local reporter Sarah Hollenbeck, of WFTS-TV, captured the sunny scene with tight clusters of college-aged beach-goers scattered across the sand.

THINGS YOU CAN DO RIGHT NOW TO STOP THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

“BUSY BEACH! This is what @MyClearwater Beach looks like right now as spring break crowds flock to the sand,” Hollenbeck tweeted.

Clearwater city leaders are set to vote Thursday on a measure that would restrict or outright ban beach access, Hollenbeck.

Other coastal cities in the Sunshine State have already announced beach closures, including Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, according to The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We cannot become a petri dish for a very dangerous virus,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “Spring break is over. The party is over.”