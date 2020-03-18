Expand / Collapse search
Photos: Coronavirus safeguards and actions across the US

People around the world mobilize to respond to coronavirus pandemic.

    A worker fills a bottle with hand sanitizer solution made from distilled alcohol byproducts at the Glass Distillery in the SoDo neighborhood of Seattle, Wash., March 18, 2020.
    Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Health care staff from the Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) prepare to test people for the coronavirus in the parking lot of its Doris Ison Health Center in Miami, Fla., March 18, 2020.
    (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    Police guard area where New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center opened in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 13, 2020.
    REUTERS/Mike Segar
    Steve Moody, director of nursing at Central Maine Medical Center, enters a tent outside the emergency entrance to the hospital to test patients who have symptoms of the coronavirus in Lewiston, Maine, March 13, 2020.
    AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
    Ileana Koons organizes vegetable and meat options as the kitchen preps meals to get picked up and delivered to students in Bothell, Wash, March 12, 2020.
    Olivia Vanni /The Herald via AP
    A nurse at a drive-up coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in a car in Seattle, Wash., March 13, 2020.
    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
    A sign posted in a restaurant window in the Chinatown-International District advises it's only offering takeout in Seattle, Wash., March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
    Patrick Minor loads food onto a delivery truck at the Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantry in Des Moines, Iowa, March 17, 2020.
    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, meets with officers from the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Albany, N.Y., March 18, 2020.
    Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
    Health care providers with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital operate a drive-through testing station for patients who meet the criteria for the coronavirus in Virginia Beach, Va., March 16, 2020.
    Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP
    Workers exit a large tent set up in front of the emergency room at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Wash., March 17, 2020.
    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
    Colorado National Guard medical personnel perform coronavirus tests on motorists at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo., March 14, 2020.
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski
    Members of the New York National Guard help to organize and distribute food to families on free or reduced school lunch programs in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 12, 2020.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig
    The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, is seen docked at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, Calif., March 18, 2020.
    AP Photo/Gregory Bull
    Medstar Washington Hospital Center has set up a tent by their emergency room entrance in Washington, D.C., March 18, 2020.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Patients wait to be seen at a medical testing site, set up amid the virus outbreak at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, Fla., March 17, 2020.
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
    National Guard personnel who carry out bio screening on arriving passengers walk around the Luis Muñoz Marin Airport in an effort to detect and isolate the new coronavirus, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2020.
    AP Photo/Carlos Giusti
    A health care worker screens people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive-through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya
