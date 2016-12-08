Oven-Baked Crunchy Chicken with Sweet Potato Fries

There’s no denying that fried chicken is one of the most satisfying foods your taste buds will enjoy -- but with this recipe you can take pleasure in baking such a reliable source of protein. It’s easy to prepare, and since splattered grease will be non-existent, your stovetop will thank you. Sweet potatoes, not to be confused with yams which are much sweeter, are a delicious source of fiber and other important vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin E and potassium. Paired with the crunchy chicken, this is a healthy combination kids will love. Makes 4 servings.