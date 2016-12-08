Oven-Baked Crunchy Chicken with Sweet Potato Fries
There’s no denying that fried chicken is one of the most satisfying foods your taste buds will enjoy -- but with this recipe you can take pleasure in baking such a reliable source of protein. It’s easy to prepare, and since splattered grease will be non-existent, your stovetop will thank you. Sweet potatoes, not to be confused with yams which are much sweeter, are a delicious source of fiber and other important vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin E and potassium. Paired with the crunchy chicken, this is a healthy combination kids will love. Makes 4 servings.
chickeningredIngredients:
1 ½ - 2lbs. Chicken tenderloins
1 cup whole wheat flour
¼ cup cornmeal
¼ cup almonds or cashews, finely chopped
¼ cup panko crumbs
2 tablespoons spiced seasoning*
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 egg whites, lightly beaten
Salt and black pepper to taste
3 medium sized sweet potatoes
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil Grill seasoning**
*Spice Seasoning – we used a combination of garlic powder, chipotle powder, sweet paprika and onion powder
*Spice Seasoning – we used a combination of garlic powder, chipotle powder, sweet paprika and onion powder

**Grill seasoning – found in the spices aisle of your grocery store or, to make your own, combine 3 tbls fresh coarse ground black pepper, 1 tbls coarse salt, 1 tbls onion powder, 1 tbls garlic powder, 1 tbls ground coriander, 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes. Store with other spices and use as needed.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpicone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 1: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Peel and cut sweet potatoes into fries. The smaller the cut, the faster they will bake.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpictwo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 2: Liberally, sprinkle grill seasoning to taste. Mix well. Add ¼ cup olive oil and mix again.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpicthree.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 3: Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes or until soft. Baking time varies depending on cut size of fries.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpicfour.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 4: While sweet potatoes are baking, prepare your chicken fingers. Add salt and pepper to taste to the chicken.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpicfive.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 5: In a bowl, separate egg whites from the egg yolks and beat lightly with fork.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpicsix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 6: Place flour in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, combine cornmeal, almonds, panko crumbs and spiced seasoning.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpicseven.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 7: Dip chicken in egg, then dredge crumb mixture and place on a baking sheet.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpiceight.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 8: Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickenpicnine.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Step 9: Serve with your favorite salsa.
