Coronavirus
Published

Navy SEAL tests positive for coronavirus

By David Aaro | Fox News
A Navy SEAL has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Washington state on Thursday, according to a statement by Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs.

The second-class petty officer assigned to NSWC is isolated at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. Other members of the group who were in close contact with the SEAL are also quarantined at the base out of "an abundance of caution."

"They remain in close contact with medical professionals at [this] time," the release said. "U.S. Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force."

The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Pennsylvania returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington State, Dec. 27, 2017.<br data-cke-eol="1">

The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Pennsylvania returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington State, Dec. 27, 2017.<br data-cke-eol="1"> (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amanda R. Gray)

The movement of the SEAL -- who had been training at the base prior to the positive test -- is being restricted in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

"We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local community," the statement added.

