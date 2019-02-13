Expand / Collapse search
Good News
Video shows nurse tech in Nashville singing ‘Amazing Grace’ to patient, 71

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Nurse sings to patient at St. Thomas hospital in Nashville

A video is giving a caring caregiver the spotlight.

The viral Facebook video shows Mikea Braden, a nurse technician of St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, singing “Amazing Grace” last Saturday to Patsy Tate, a 71-year-old woman whose heart had been out of rhythm.

Olivia Kilburn, Patsy’s granddaughter, posted the video, noting, her “granny … has been blessed with the BEST nurse tech!!”

This music therapy seems to done wonders for Patsy’s health.

FOX DC reported Patsy was released from the hospital on Monday.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.