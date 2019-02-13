Video shows nurse tech in Nashville singing ‘Amazing Grace’ to patient, 71

A video is giving a caring caregiver the spotlight.

The viral Facebook video shows Mikea Braden, a nurse technician of St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, singing “Amazing Grace” last Saturday to Patsy Tate, a 71-year-old woman whose heart had been out of rhythm.

Olivia Kilburn, Patsy’s granddaughter, posted the video, noting, her “granny … has been blessed with the BEST nurse tech!!”

This music therapy seems to done wonders for Patsy’s health.

FOX DC reported Patsy was released from the hospital on Monday.

