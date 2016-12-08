Heart Healthy Apple, Mango, Guava Crisp
Finally, a dessert that's good for you.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d1c6091a-applecrisppicingred.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrisppicingredIngredients:
3 medium tart cooking apples, thinly sliced
2 fresh mangos, chopped
2 fresh guavas
¾ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned oats
⅓ cup butter or margarine, softened
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon pumpkin spice
Light whipped cream or frozen yogurt, if desiredhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d1c6091a-applecrisppicingred.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7c5f619a-applecrispstepone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispsteponeStep 1: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease bottom and sides of 8-inch square pan or a pie dish with butter or margarine.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7c5f619a-applecrispstepone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrispsteptwo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispsteptwoStep 2: Peel and remove seeds from guava fruit. Then push through using a sieve. We used a garlic press.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrispsteptwo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrispstepthree.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispstepthreeStep 3: Combine apples, mangos and guava and pour onto baking dish.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrispstepthree.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9457bc08-applecrispstepfour.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispstepfourStep 4: In a medium bowl, stir remaining ingredients except butter until well mixed.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9457bc08-applecrispstepfour.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0943206b-applecrispstepfive.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispstepfiveStep 5: Add melted butter and mix well.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0943206b-applecrispstepfive.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb517ac7-applecrispstepsix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispstepsixStep 6: Sprinkle sugar and oats mixture over fruit and bake for 30-45 minutes.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb517ac7-applecrispstepsix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c7678360-applecrispstepseven.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispstepsevenStep 7: Apples should be tender when pierced with a fork.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c7678360-applecrispstepseven.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/141e4b8f-applecrispstepeight.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrispstepeightStep 8: Serve warm with whipped cream or frozen yogurt.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/141e4b8f-applecrispstepeight.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrisplastpic.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
applecrisplastpicNote: If after 30 minutes, the sprinkle mixture starts to brown, cover with foil until the apples are fork tender.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrisplastpic.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 9