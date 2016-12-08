Expand / Collapse search
Heart Healthy Apple, Mango, Guava Crisp

Finally, a dessert that's good for you.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d1c6091a-applecrisppicingred.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrisppicingred

    Ingredients:
    3 medium tart cooking apples, thinly sliced
    2 fresh mangos, chopped
    2 fresh guavas
    ¾ cup packed brown sugar
    ½ cup all-purpose flour
    ½ cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned oats
    ⅓ cup butter or margarine, softened
    ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
    ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
    ¼ teaspoon pumpkin spice
    Light whipped cream or frozen yogurt, if desired
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7c5f619a-applecrispstepone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispstepone

    Step 1: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease bottom and sides of 8-inch square pan or a pie dish with butter or margarine.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrispsteptwo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispsteptwo

    Step 2: Peel and remove seeds from guava fruit. Then push through using a sieve. We used a garlic press.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrispstepthree.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispstepthree

    Step 3: Combine apples, mangos and guava and pour onto baking dish.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9457bc08-applecrispstepfour.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispstepfour

    Step 4: In a medium bowl, stir remaining ingredients except butter until well mixed.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0943206b-applecrispstepfive.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispstepfive

    Step 5: Add melted butter and mix well.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb517ac7-applecrispstepsix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispstepsix

    Step 6: Sprinkle sugar and oats mixture over fruit and bake for 30-45 minutes.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c7678360-applecrispstepseven.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispstepseven

    Step 7: Apples should be tender when pierced with a fork.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/141e4b8f-applecrispstepeight.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrispstepeight

    Step 8: Serve warm with whipped cream or frozen yogurt.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/applecrisplastpic.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    applecrisplastpic

    Note: If after 30 minutes, the sprinkle mixture starts to brown, cover with foil until the apples are fork tender.
