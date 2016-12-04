Healthy Day of the Dead Recipes
Check out our picks for tasty yet healthy Day of the Dead dishes.
Sopa Levanta MuertoIngredients
-4 ounces lump crabmeat
-4 ounces shrimp
-8 ounces bay scallops
-24 mussels
-4 ounces canned coconut milk
-24 ounces soup base(recipe follows)
-2 teaspoons scallions
-4 wedges of lemon
-4 wedges of lime
-4 sprigs of Italian parsley
Preparation
Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add the soup base along with the mussels. Cook until the mussels open. Add the remaining seafood and simmer for another 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk and swirl to combine. Transfer the soup to 4 serving bowls. Drizzle each bowl with truffle oil and garnish with chopped scallions. Serve with lemon and lime wedges and a sprig of parsley. Makes 4 servings. For the Levanta Muerto Soup Base Ingredients
-13 ounces canned coconut milk
-1.5 tablespoons olive oil
-3 ounces onions, diced
-3 corn on the cob, roasted and stripped from the cob
-2 teaspoons minced garlic
-6 ounces red bell peppers, diced
-4 ounces green bell peppers, diced
-¼ ounces Habanero chiles, minced
-2 cups granulated sugar
-1 teaspoons old bay seasoning
-2 teaspoons kosher salt
-1 ounces fresh lemongrass, 3” pieces, bruised
-16 ounces Roma tomatoes, roasted, peeled and diced
-1 gallon lobster stock
-1½ teaspoons seafood base
-½ teaspoons roasted southwest vegetable base
-1 teaspoons aji amarillo Preparation
In a large saucepan, reduce the coconut milk over medium heat. While it is reducing, roast the tomatoes in the oven. Let them cool before peeling and dicing them. In a stock pot, sauté the onions, corn, garlic, red and green peppers, habanero, sugar, spices, salt and lemongrass. When the bottom of the pot begins to caramelize, add the diced roasted tomatoes, lobster stock, seafood base, vegetable base and aji amarillo. Bring to a simmer. Skim off any impurities that rise to the surface. Simmer for ½ hour, skimming periodically if necessary. Add reduced coconut milk. Transfer to a storage container until ready to use. Recipe courtesy of Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar's Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot.
Charred Pineapple-Serrano Pico de GalloIngredients
-1 fresh pineapple, peeled
-2 Serrano peppers, finely diced
-2 tomatoes, diced
-¼ cup red onion, finely diced
-juice of 3 limes
-¼ cup chopped cilantro
-2 ounces olive oil
-1 teaspoon sea salt
-tortilla chips, grilled meat or seafood
Preparation
Slice the pineapple into rounds and place on hot grill, cooking for 1-2 minutes until lightly charred on each side. Place the rounds in the refrigerator until cool. Core the pineapple rounds and cut them to a ½ inch dice. Combine the pineapple with all other ingredients and place in the refrigerator. Allow the flavors to blend for at least ½ hour. Serve with tortilla chips or with tequila-marinated grilled meat or seafood. Recipe courtesy of Anthony Lamas of Seviche in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lentil Soup with ChorizoIngredients
-1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
-1-4 ounce package chorizo, thinly sliced
-1 Spanish onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
-1 carrot, finely chopped (about ½ cup)
-½ green bell pepper, finely chopped (about ½ cup)
-2 cloves garlic, minced
-1 tablespoon tomato paste
-½ teaspoon ground cumin
-¼ teaspoon sweet paprika
-¼ teaspoon ground coriander
-8 cups chicken stock
-1 pound dry lentils, rinsed
-1-2 bay leaves
-salt and Pepper to taste, if desired Preparation
Heat oil in medium stockpot over medium-high heat, add chorizo and cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a plate and set aside. To the same pot, add onions, carrots and peppers to pot. Cook until veggies are soft, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and stir for one more minute. Add tomato paste, paprika, cumin and coriander. Mix until well blended. Then add chicken stock, bay leaf, lentils and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 35-40- minutes until lentils are soft. Discard bay leaves and stir in chorizo before serving. Serves 6-8. Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Carrion.
Lamb Stew with Dried PlumsIngredients
-3 pounds lamb (shoulder or leg)
-½ cup red wine vinegar
-1 teaspoon ground cumin
-4 cloves garlic, minced
-¼ cup vegetable oil
-2 teaspoons kosher salt
-½ teaspoon ground pepper
-1 large red onion, thinly sliced
-1 green bell pepper, sliced
-½ bunch cilantro, finely chopped
-½ bunch parsley, finely chopped
-6 cups beef stock
-1 bay leaf
-½ pound frozen yucca
-2-3 carrots, medium sized
-9 ounce container dried plums, pitted and chopped Preparation
To prepare marinade, in a deep dish, mix the vinegar, oil, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. ¼ cup vegetable oil, and some salt and black pepper. Cut the meat into 2 inch cubes and add to marinade. Set aside at room temperature for one hour or refrigerated overnight. Using a slotted spoon, remove lamb from marinade and brown the meat in a hot deep cast iron skillet. Remove from heat and set aside. Add marinade to the same skillet scraping off the bottom. Then add red onion (reserving a few slices) and bell pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes. Then add stock, cilantro, parsley, lamb and bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Cover and lower to a simmer for one hour. Add yuca and carrots. Continue simmering for 20 minutes. Discard bay leaf. Then add dried plums and simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Serve with raw onion slices. Makes 4 servings. Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Carrion.
Apple, Mango, Guava CrispIngredients
-3 medium tart cooking apples, thinly sliced
-2 fresh mangos, chopped
-2 fresh guavas
-¾ cup packed brown sugar
-½ cup all-purpose flour
-½ cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned oats
-1/3 cup butter or margarine, softened
-¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
-¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
-¼ teaspoon pumpkin spice
-light whipped cream or frozen yogurt, if desired
Preparation
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease bottom and sides of 8-inch square pan or a pie dish with butter or margarine. Peel and remove seeds from guava fruit. Then push through using a sieve. We used a garlic press. Combine apples, mangos and guava and pour onto baking dish. In a medium bowl, stir remaining ingredients except butter until well mixed. Add melted butter and mix well. Sprinkle sugar and oats mixture over fruit and bake for 30-45 minutes. Apples should be tender when pierced with a fork. Serve warm with whipped cream or frozen yogurt. If after 30 minutes, the sprinkle mixture starts to brown, cover with foil until the apples are fork tender. Serves 8-10 Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Carrion.
