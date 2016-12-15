Get Moving with Marta Montenegro: Stretch
Four easy moves that helps you to cool off your body and mind.
stretch1Stretch No. 1: This really works the hip flexor muscles.Photo credit: Andrew Meade Photography, Inc.; clothing by Lululemon Athleticahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/stretch1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
stretch2Stretch No. 2: This is great for the hamstrings and adductor muscles. Change you position slightly as pictured.Photo credit: Andrew Meade Photography, Inc.; clothing by Lululemon Athleticahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/stretch2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
stretch3Stretch No. 3: Works the piriformis, gluteal muscles, lateral and posterior part of the hip muscles.Photo credit: Andrew Meade Photography, Inc.; clothing by Lululemon Athleticahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/stretch3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
stretch4Stretch No. 4: Works the back. You should stretch the back every time you do a leg workout because usually the moves for the legs, such as dead lifts, squats and some others put some pressure in the spine muscles.Photo credit: Andrew Meade Photography, Inc.; clothing by Lululemon Athleticahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/stretch4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
