Get Moving with Marta Montenegro: Stretch

Four easy moves that helps you to cool off your body and mind.

    Stretch No. 1: This really works the hip flexor muscles.
    Stretch No. 2: This is great for the hamstrings and adductor muscles. Change you position slightly as pictured.
    Stretch No. 3: Works the piriformis, gluteal muscles, lateral and posterior part of the hip muscles.
    Stretch No. 4: Works the back. You should stretch the back every time you do a leg workout because usually the moves for the legs, such as dead lifts, squats and some others put some pressure in the spine muscles.
