Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH

Dentist Capital of the World

Los Algodones, Mexico, is said to be occupied by more dentists than anywhere else in the world.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f5c4aced-algodones2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    algodones2

    Los Algodones, nicknamed Molar City, has a population of 4,000, yet has about 350 dentists, some with so many patients the line swings out the door.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/algodones4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    algodones4

    The four square blocks of Los Algodones, Mexico, is said to be occupied by more dentists than anywhere in the world
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bb843972-dentist.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    dentist

    There is no uniform licensing procedure or investigative authority in Mexico -- so medical authorities urge caution when people cross the border for dental work.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9fc56402-molarcity.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    molarcity

    Block after block in Los Algodones, Mexico, is lined with dental offices and wall-to-wall billboards promising to enhance a smile.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ef4bfc2c-algodones6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    algodones6

    The sun-drenched city is such a dental draw because of its cut-rate prices – about $70 for a filling, $330 for a porcelain crown, less than $20 for a cleaning. That's about 70 percent less than U.S. prices.
Image 1 of 4

Recommended