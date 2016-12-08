Dentist Capital of the World
Los Algodones, Mexico, is said to be occupied by more dentists than anywhere else in the world.
Los Algodones, nicknamed Molar City, has a population of 4,000, yet has about 350 dentists, some with so many patients the line swings out the door.
The four square blocks of Los Algodones, Mexico, is said to be occupied by more dentists than anywhere in the world
There is no uniform licensing procedure or investigative authority in Mexico -- so medical authorities urge caution when people cross the border for dental work.
Block after block in Los Algodones, Mexico, is lined with dental offices and wall-to-wall billboards promising to enhance a smile.
The sun-drenched city is such a dental draw because of its cut-rate prices – about $70 for a filling, $330 for a porcelain crown, less than $20 for a cleaning. That's about 70 percent less than U.S. prices.
