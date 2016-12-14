Expand / Collapse search
Chunky Salsa Chicken Pitas

The variety of fresh vegetables used in pico de gallo is full of antioxidants. It’s a filling meal enjoyed both warm and cold.

    Ingredients 1 ½ cups tomatoes, diced  and seeded (we like to use plum tomatoes)
    ¼ cup red onion, diced
    1-2 tablespoons jalapeños, diced  (depending on your heat preference)
    1 tablespoon garlic, minced
    2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
    2 limes, juiced
    Salt and pepper to taste
    2 ½ to 3 pounds roasted chicken, shredded
    6 pita pockets or 3 rounds cut in half
    Step 1 To prepare pico de gallo, chop the first five ingredients then combine.
    Step 2 Add lime juice then salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
    Step 3 While it is still warm but cool enough to handle, shred chicken. Then combine with chunky pico de gallo
    Step 4 Stuff 6 pita pockets and serve. Tip: Chunky pico de gallo is also great with eggs and grilled steaks.
