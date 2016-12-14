Chunky Salsa Chicken Pitas
The variety of fresh vegetables used in pico de gallo is full of antioxidants. It’s a filling meal enjoyed both warm and cold.
Chunky_Salsa_Chicken_Pitas_1Ingredients 1 ½ cups tomatoes, diced and seeded (we like to use plum tomatoes)
¼ cup red onion, diced
1-2 tablespoons jalapeños, diced (depending on your heat preference)
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
2 limes, juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
2 ½ to 3 pounds roasted chicken, shredded
6 pita pockets or 3 rounds cut in half
Step 1 To prepare pico de gallo, chop the first five ingredients then combine.
Step 2 Add lime juice then salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
Step 3 While it is still warm but cool enough to handle, shred chicken. Then combine with chunky pico de gallo
Step 4 Stuff 6 pita pockets and serve. Tip: Chunky pico de gallo is also great with eggs and grilled steaks.
