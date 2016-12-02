Expand / Collapse search
Chickpea Pizza

There is strong Italian influence when it comes to Argentinean cuisine. This particular dish comes from Northern Italy but in Argentina it is served with pizza.

    Ingredients 2 ½ cups chickpea flour
    1 teaspoon salt
    6 tablespoons olive oil
    2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
    Freshly ground black pepper
    2-2 ½ cups water
    Serrano ham (optional)
    Elizabeth Carrion
    Step 1 Whisk the chickpea flour together with the salt, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, parmesan cheese, and a generous amount of ground black pepper.
    Step 2 Whisk in 1 ½ cups of water until well mixed. Set aside for about a half hour to let the flour absorb some of the water.
    Step 3 Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. When hot, place the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a pizza pan, (we used a 13x9 pizza stone) and heat in the oven until very hot.
    Step 4   Stir more water into the batter until the batter is thin enough to pour. Remove hot pizza pan from oven, and pour batter into the pan. It should make a thin (about 1/4 inch) layer.
    Step 5 Place in the oven and bake until fainá is golden (about 12-15 minutes).  Inside will be moist and the outside will be crispy.  Let cool for a minute or two. Cut and serve.
    Step 6 For variety, top with serrano ham and serve alongside a mixed green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing.
