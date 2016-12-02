Chickpea Pizza
There is strong Italian influence when it comes to Argentinean cuisine. This particular dish comes from Northern Italy but in Argentina it is served with pizza.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea_Pizza_1Ingredients 2 ½ cups chickpea flour
1 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
Freshly ground black pepper
2-2 ½ cups water
Serrano ham (optional)Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea_Pizza_2Step 1 Whisk the chickpea flour together with the salt, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, parmesan cheese, and a generous amount of ground black pepper.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea_Pizza_3Step 2 Whisk in 1 ½ cups of water until well mixed. Set aside for about a half hour to let the flour absorb some of the water.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea_Pizza_4Step 3 Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. When hot, place the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a pizza pan, (we used a 13x9 pizza stone) and heat in the oven until very hot.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea_Pizza_5Step 4 Stir more water into the batter until the batter is thin enough to pour. Remove hot pizza pan from oven, and pour batter into the pan. It should make a thin (about 1/4 inch) layer.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea_Pizza_6Step 5 Place in the oven and bake until fainá is golden (about 12-15 minutes). Inside will be moist and the outside will be crispy. Let cool for a minute or two. Cut and serve.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea_Pizza_7Step 6 For variety, top with serrano ham and serve alongside a mixed green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chickpea-Pizza-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 6