Chernobyl Victims Starting New Life in Argentina

About 15,000 Chernobyl victims moved half a world away to Argentina.

    Alexandre Borounov, who worked  in Chernobyl after the explosion, with his co-workers in 1986. Half of the people he worked with at the mine died from radiation exposure.
    The explosion at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant occurred on April 26, 1986. Consequences from the nuclear fallout lasted decades.
    The nuclear plant in Chernobyl on June 1986.
    Alexandre Borounov, who eventually moved to Argentina with his family, at the mine where he worked a few months before the Chernobyl disaster.
    Alexandre Borounov with his co-workers at the Chernobyl plant. He moved to Argentina in 1996.
    Alexandre Borounov with his co-workers. More than half died months later from radiation exposure.
    Alexandre Borounov today in Buenos Aires with the medals he won for his heroic work at the plant after the explosion.
    Alexandre Borounov with his uniform at the Chernobyl plant. They were not given any other protection against the radiation. 
