Chernobyl Victims Starting New Life in Argentina
About 15,000 Chernobyl victims moved half a world away to Argentina.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto6-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chernobyl photo 6Alexandre Borounov, who worked in Chernobyl after the explosion, with his co-workers in 1986. Half of the people he worked with at the mine died from radiation exposure.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto6-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chernobylphoto11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
chernobyl photo 11The explosion at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant occurred on April 26, 1986. Consequences from the nuclear fallout lasted decades.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chernobylphoto11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chernobylphoto10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
chernobyl photo 10The nuclear plant in Chernobyl on June 1986.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chernobylphoto10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chernobylphoto7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
chernobyl photo 7Alexandre Borounov, who eventually moved to Argentina with his family, at the mine where he worked a few months before the Chernobyl disaster.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chernobylphoto7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chernobyl photo 5Alexandre Borounov with his co-workers at the Chernobyl plant. He moved to Argentina in 1996.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chernobyl photo 4Alexandre Borounov with his co-workers. More than half died months later from radiation exposure.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AlexandreBorounovphoto2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Alexandre Borounov photo 2Alexandre Borounov today in Buenos Aires with the medals he won for his heroic work at the plant after the explosion.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AlexandreBorounovphoto2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chernobyl photo 1Alexandre Borounov with his uniform at the Chernobyl plant. They were not given any other protection against the radiation.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Chernobylphoto1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7