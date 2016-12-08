Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe
By using low-fat options, we’ve cut fat calories in half and still managed to produce a delicious dip.
Buffalo Chicken Dip ingredIngredients:
1 package 8oz of lite cream cheese cut into 1-inch chunks
1 cup fat free sour cream
¼ - ½ cup hot sauce, depending on preference
⅛ teaspoon chipotle chili powder
1/2 cup low fat shredded cheddar cheese
2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts, shredded (about 1 pound total)
Blue cheese crumbles, optional
Buffalo Chicken Dip Step 1Step 1: Place chicken breasts in a medium-size skillet and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to medium heat. Cover and poach for about 10 minutes.
Remove chicken. Place to cool. Then shred with fork.
buffalo Chicken Dip Step 2Step 2: Over low-medium heat, mix the first 5 ingredients until smooth.
Buffalo Chicken Dip Step 3Step 3: Mix in cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Step 4Step 4: Add shredded chicken and mix until well combined and heated through.
Buffalo Chicken Dip Step 5Step 5: Top with blue cheese crumbles and serve with celery sticks, veggie chips or even tostones!
