Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH

Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

By using low-fat options, we’ve cut fat calories in half and still managed to produce a delicious dip.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7ff41ef1-BuffaloChickenDipingred.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Buffalo Chicken Dip ingred

    Ingredients:
    1 package 8oz of lite cream cheese cut into 1-inch chunks
    1 cup fat free sour cream
    ¼ - ½ cup hot sauce, depending on preference
    ⅛ teaspoon chipotle chili powder
    1/2 cup low fat shredded cheddar cheese
    2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts, shredded (about 1 pound total)
    Blue cheese crumbles, optional
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7ff41ef1-BuffaloChickenDipStep1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Buffalo Chicken Dip Step 1

    Step 1: Place chicken breasts in a medium-size skillet and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to medium heat. Cover and poach for about 10 minutes.
     
    Remove chicken. Place to cool. Then shred with fork.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07695f9c-buffaloChickenDipStep2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    buffalo Chicken Dip Step 2

    Step 2: Over low-medium heat, mix the first 5 ingredients until smooth.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/574d30c9-BuffaloChickenDipStep3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Buffalo Chicken Dip Step 3

    Step 3: Mix in cheddar cheese.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/098002b0-BuffaloChickenStep4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Buffalo Chicken Step 4

    Step 4: Add shredded chicken and mix until well combined and heated through.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/098002b0-BuffaloChickenDipStep5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Buffalo Chicken Dip Step 5

    Step 5: Top with blue cheese crumbles and serve with celery sticks, veggie chips or even tostones!
    Elizabeth Carrion
Image 1 of 5

Recommended