Best and Worst Ballpark Foods
We love the all-American snack served at the ballgame, but we don't love the loads of fat and calories that sneak in. Here are some picks that are the best choices, and others to avoid
Worst: Italian Sausage When you are at the big game and get a meaty craving that calls for more than a hot dog, an Italian sausage is probably what you reach for. They are packed with ground meat and spices and are loaded with fat. Calorie content on Italian sausages can vary depending on the size and the recipe, but chances are you will be consuming as many as 700 calories and more than 40 grams of fat. And don't think that piling veggies like peppers and onions make these sausages more healthy—they're sautéed in a lot of extra oil and butter.
Best: Kosher Hot Dog According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume an average of seven billion hot dogs every baseball season. Hot dogs are surely a top baseball game staple, but choosing the wrong kind of dog or the wrong toppings could lead to an expanding waistline over the course of a season. When you want a hot dog, Kosher dogs are the way to go. They have less fat and calories than traditional hot dogs, and are made with higher quality cuts of meat—making them far from a "mystery meat." A Kosher hot dog weighs in at just 150 calories. We recommend light condiments like mustard, relish and raw onions.
Worst: Fifth Third Burger This could be one of the highest calorie ballpark snacks ever, so if you buy one you should plan to share. The Fifth Third Burger is sold at minor league games for the West Michigan Whitecaps. This treat comes with five 1/3 pound cheeseburger patties, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, salsa, sour cream, chili and Fritos chips for a little added crunch. The nutritional stats add up to a whopping 4,889 calories and 99 grams of fat. The good news? If you finish the whole thing you get a t-shirt—but you might be asking for a XXL size.
Best: Popcorn Popcorn is one of the smartest snacks at the stadium. It is a whole grain, which means it is full of fiber and will keep you satisfied longer. An average size popcorn at the game is about 300 calories, but can vary depending on how the popcorn is prepared. Don't be afraid to ask! Like peanuts, popcorn also takes some time to eat, leaving you less likely to go running for more snacks. Bonus: Popcorn is one of the cheapest snacks at the concession stand!
Worst: Barbecue Anything A ballpark snack slathered in barbecue sauce is certainly an all-American choice, but at 30 calories per tablespoon, it is not the best one. In addition to the high calorie sauce, chances are it has a pile of greasy beef or pork swimming in it. This ballpark snack is certainly a strike.
Best: Peanuts Peanuts can get a bad rap for being high in fat, but they are also packed with protein, and contain a reasonable 110 calories for 7 ounces. Plus, if you get the shelled version, they are more fun to eat and make you work to get at them, therefore making you eat slower and feel full faster. They do tend to be on the salty side, so if you can, try to look for low sodium peanuts.
Worst: Nachos Nachos can seem innocent enough, but in fact, this snack can be the most fattening option on the menu at a stadium. A plate of average cheese nachos run about 1,500 calorie – which is scary considering most sports enthusiasts view them as a second-inning snack before the main event. Fried nacho chips have little to no nutritional value, so if you must have them, go easy on the cheese and load up on salsa, which contains healthy doses of lycopene.
