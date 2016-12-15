A World Shattered by Alzheimer's
William González is now the main caretaker for his wife of 50 years, Aida, who was diagnosed with the disease four years ago.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hispanics_Alzheimers_Sala-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hispanics_Alzheimers_SalaWilliam González prepares dinner for his wife at their home in Davie, Fla. Alzheimer's groups are pushing to raise awareness among Hispanics who are living longer, into the decades when the risk of Alzheimer's rises dramatically.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hispanics_Alzheimers_Sala-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Alzheimershispanic.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Alzheimers hispanic 2Ida and William González feed their bird at their home in Davie, Fla. The 78-year-old Cuban immigrant knew little about the scourge that was gradually robbing his wife of a lifetime of memories.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Alzheimershispanic.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hispanics_Alzheimers3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hispanics_Alzheimers 3Ida and William González bring in the laundry at their home in Davie, Fla. In increasing numbers, Hispanics are facing the wrenching prospect of helping a loved one battle the most common form of dementia.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hispanics_Alzheimers3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hispanics_Alzheimers_Sala4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hispanics_Alzheimers 4Ida and William González sit with their dog at their home in Davie, Fla. Experts say some Hispanics are reluctant to make medical appointments, which can create long delays from when symptoms are first noticed until a neurologist is seen. When they do decide to see a doctor, it can be a challenge finding one fluent in Spanish.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hispanics_Alzheimers_Sala4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 3