41,000 portable speakers recalled after multiple reports of explosions

About 41,000 portable speakers are being recalled after the company received reports of the speakers exploding, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

Ion Audio LLC voluntarily recalled the speakers on Tuesday, including its Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone ION Audio speakers, according to a recall notice.

The speakers reportedly have batteries that can leak hydrogen gas while they charge. This can cause the speakers to burst, according to the notice.

Ion Audio -- which imports the speakers from manufacturer Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co., Ltd. -- received five reports of explosions, the notice said.

Four of the explosions reportedly involved property damage nearby, though the company has not received any reports of injury.

The Sport Express speakers were sold at Best Buy from June 2018 through May 2019 for about $70, while the other speakers were sold at electronics stores around the country and online from March 2016 through March of this year.

The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers cost about $100, and the Keystone speakers cost about $200, the recall notice said.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable speakers and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card,” the notice said.

A full list of the recalled speaker UPC numbers -- located on the bottom of the speakers -- and the units' physical descriptions can be found on the recall notice.