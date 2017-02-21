Wolfgang Puck Will Serve These Stupidly Fancy Foods on Oscar Night

Every year after the Oscars, the winners and nominees are invited to the Governors' Ball, where they will eat, drink and be merry like the winners that they are — or they will eat, drink, and be crestfallen like the losers they now consider themselves to be. In either case, they'll be eating and drinking, so there had better be a nice spread! Lucky for Hollywood, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck pulls out all the stops at the annual after-party, serving a melange of mouthwatering morsels to tantalize Tinseltown's tastebuds. In fact, Puck already previewed the menu at an event earlier this week, giving the public a (figurative) taste of what the rich and famous will be popping into their mouths like it ain't no thing. Here's a look at what Hollywood will be snacking on this Sunday, likely between fits of joy/tears: