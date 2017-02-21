Expand / Collapse search
Wolfgang Puck Will Serve These Stupidly Fancy Foods on Oscar Night

Every year after the Oscars, the winners and nominees are invited to the Governors' Ball, where they will eat, drink and be merry like the winners that they are — or they will eat, drink, and be crestfallen like the losers they now consider themselves to be.  In either case, they'll be eating and drinking, so there had better be a nice spread! RECIPES: 5 Oscar-Party Appetizers to Impress Your Guests Lucky for Hollywood, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck pulls out all the stops at the annual after-party, serving a melange of mouthwatering morsels to tantalize Tinseltown's tastebuds. In fact, Puck already previewed the menu at an event earlier this week, giving the public a (figurative) taste of what the rich and famous will be popping into their mouths like it ain't no thing. Here's a look at what Hollywood will be snacking on this Sunday, likely between fits of joy/tears:

    Smoked Salmon With Caviar on Matzo In the shape of little bald dudes.
    Mini Chocolate Oscars In the shape of — oh wait, we just got what the salmon was supposed to be!
    A Bunch of Other Delicious-Looking Stuff Those tube-shaped things on the right are tiramisu push-up pops. Tiramisu push-up pops.
    Poke, Sushi and Shellfish Bar Featuring a terrifying whole raw fish!
    A Tiny 'Golden Goose Fizz' Cocktail And for some reason, they'll have to suck it from an egg.
    Perfectly Uniform Baked Potatoes With (More) Caviar Freaking adorable.
    Even More Expensive-Looking Chocolate Things (?) And if the guests get thirsty, they can sip down a slushy-looking fruit thing topped with a zig-zag of sorts!
    Marshmallows on Sticks or Something These could also be the lemon meringue lollipops we heard about. In any case, it looks like a nice way to end a meal.
