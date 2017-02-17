Where's the Beef? 10 No-Beef Burger Recipes to Grill This Summer
Sick of the same old burger? Then how about trying a different kind of burger — maybe one that's not really a burger at all? READ: Five of the Most Outrageous Burgers in America There are plenty of hamburger variations that swap veggies, beans or fish for the red meat in the middle, and each can be just as delicious as the original. So whether you're trying to cut down on your intake of red meat, or simply looking to increase your intake of delicious burgers, there's an alluring alternative that's perfect for you. Grab some charcoal and fire up your grills, because you're about to have your mind blown by one of these beef-free burgers:
Red Lentil Cauliflower BurgersThis vegan burger, from Richa at Vegan Richa, is made with lentils, grated cauliflower and garam masala (a northern Indian blend of spices). She dresses her patties with homemade onion rings, chipotle habanero mayo and roasted mini red peppers. Get all these recipes here.Vegan Richahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/red-lentil-cauliflower.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Portobello BurgersLindsay and Jay are the couple behind the food/comedy blog Funny Love, which is also home to this steak-seasoned bello-burger recipe. "These are embarrassingly easy," writes Lindsay, the brainchild behind these burgers. "The seasonings and the steaky burger texture are just… YES."Funny Lovehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/portobello-burger.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Salmon BurgersPeter at Souvlaki for the Soul got his inspiration for these meaty salmon burgers from an article he once bookmarked in the New York Times, but he jazzed it up with dill, chili sauce, capers and garlic — and then nestled them in his homemade brioche buns. Find his complete recipe here.Souvlaki for the Soulhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/salmon-burger-sharper.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chickpea Burgers With Israeli SaladThe all-American burger gets a Middle Eastern makeover with this mouthwatering recipe from Anita at Hungry Couple. The burger itself is made from chickpeas, tahini and ground cumin to lend flavors reminiscent of falafel, and the Israeli salad provides the perfect balance to the spiced patty.Hungry Couplehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chickpea-burger.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Crabcake Burgers with Lemon Miso ButterThis beast of a burger recipe was developed by Barby Tan in honor of Burger Week at Philippine food blog Pepper.ph. Featuring a crabcake complemented with roasted tomatoes and a buttery miso sauce, Barby's burger was likened to "those served in fine dining restaurants" by Pepper.Pepper.phhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/conyo-crabby-patty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hawaiian-Style Pork BurgersMade with ground pork, grated ginger and and grilled pineapple, these Hawaiian-style pork burgers from Rachel at Coconut & Lime are a fun way to mix it up at your next barbecue. Click here to try Rachel's recipe, which includes the steps for making her homemade Hawaiian rolls.Coconut & Limehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hawaiian-burger.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Smoky Sweet Potato BurgersSome people whip up a batch of sweet potato fries to go with their burgers, but Jessica at How Sweet It Is piles the potatoes right onto her burger bun. This smoky sweet potato burger recipe gets even more fantastic flavor from smoked paprika, maple syrup and Jessica's homemade garlicky cream.How Sweet It Ishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sweet-potato-burgers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lemon Garlic Tuna BurgersAndie at Can You Stay For Dinner loaned us this quick, easy and cheap burger idea. The tuna patty is piled on an English muffin along with tomato, lettuce and sour cream, and the finished product really gives beef burgers a run for their money. Check out the recipe right here on FOX News Magazine.Can You Stay For Dinnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tuna-burgers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mushroom and Lentil BurgersWe've already seen a lentil burger and a mushroom burger, but what about a burger that blends both? JJ at 84th & 3rd set about creating this vegan, gluten-free recipe for the Australian Mushroom Growers, calling it "a proper burger, worthy of a barbeque with all the fixings, and tasty enough to tempt even the meatiest meat eaters."84th&3rdhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mushroom-and-lentil-sharper.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexican Black Bean and Quinoa BurgersWhat do you get when you mix mashed black beans with quinoa, roasted corn and spices? A big bowl of mush, that's what. But once you mold the mush into patties and top them with homemade guacamole and chipotle yogurt sauce, you've got these addictive Mexican black bean and quinoa burgers from Brianne at Cupcakes and Kale Chips.Cupcakes and Kale Chipshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/nobeefburger2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
