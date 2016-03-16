Weird Gifts for the Foodie
Looking for a last minute holiday gift for a food-loving friend or family member? Here are several cool and and slightly whacky gifts that come with a light sprinkling of humor.
PeterPetrieThe Peter Petrie egg separator looks like a giant face. When you crack an egg into the head, tilt it downwards the egg white runs out of its nose. Cost: $13.49
CandyCaneInfuserThe Candy Cane Tea infuser is designed to look like a colorful red and white striped candy cane. Dip it into a hot steaming cut of water and instantly make tea. The two-piece stainless tea infuser can be filled with any type of tea leaves. Cost: $10.99
Wine_GlassThe Bottle of Wine Glass is shaped like a regular wine glass, but this giant globe holds an entire bottle of wine. Cost: $11.99
BaconCandyCanesThese candy canes don't taste like peppermint, they taste like bacon. The bacon flavored candy canes come in a pack of 6 and look identical to the regular peppermint stripped candy sticks. Cost: $ 6.49
Ice_Ball_MoldThe Ice Ball Mold makes perfect ice spheres, which take longer to melt and will keep your drink nice and cool and undiluted. Cost: $213
