Wacky wedding cake toppers
Want to make a statement at your wedding? These kooky cake toppers add a bit of humor to your big day and will have your guests talking about your nuptials for years to come.
topper_monster"Cakezilla"Wedding Cake Topper Nothing like getting abducted by a big, blue, angry 'Cakezilla" on your wedding day. $275.00Karly Westhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_monster-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_zombiesZombie Wedding Cake Topper Who cares if he wants to eat your brains, this bride wants to get married. Hey, if it doesn't work out with him, there's always Frankenstein. $46.55Glohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_zombies.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_robotRobot Wedding Cake Topper It's a little pricey, but what wedding would be complete without this piece of art: two wooden robot CIA agents. $450.00Builders Studiohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_robot.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topp_er_baseballHome Run Baseball Wedding Topper You're not likely to strike out with this topper. Made of porcelain, the figurines come in two-pieces so you can set up the winning pitch from anywhere on your cake. $45.95Wedding Starhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topp-er_baseball.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_dispicablemeDespicable Me Wedding Cake Topper The cuteness factor on these Despicable Me-like characters will be sure win over guests and add a little humor to your day. Don't like the little yellow couple? You can order just about any human or non-human character. $69.00Cynthia Keenehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_dispicableme.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_legoLEGO Wedding Cake Topper Nothing says love like LEGOs. You tell the designer where you want your happy couple --at the church, beach, synagogue -- and she'll make you a one-of-a-kind piece of art. $100Valerie Glasserhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_lego.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_footballTouch Down Football Wedding Topper Hut, hut, hike. This is for true football fans. You can even change the hair color on the figurines. $44.98Wedding Starhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_football.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_upcyledUpcycled Wedding Cake Topper Worried about the environment, as well as wedding plans? Do your small part by ordering this unique topper made of recycled material, including vintage sheet music, old lace, flower and ribbons. $85.00Kimberly Heiglehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c5b62498-topper_upcyled.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_mechanicAuto Mechanic Customized Wedding Cake Sometimes you have to literally drag your guy from his car. This is perfect for those getting hitched to their loveable grease monkey. $76.95Cynthia Nileshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_mechanic.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
topper_sockmonkeySock Monkey Wedding Cake Topper This serenading sock monkeys on a fallen tree log will make you swoon. $100Waxéla Sanandahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topper_sockmonkey.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
