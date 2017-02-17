U.S. Restaurants That Serve Up Insects and Reptiles

Forget escargot or rabbit. There's something far more exotic and intriguing crawling into the kitchen of a restaurant near you — and no, we're not talking about roaches or rats. READ: Five of the Most Outrageous Burgers in America Exotic offerings are popping up on menus across the country, and the chefs who cook up these creatures expect us to eat them. But when you really think about it, these odd and edible critters aren't that much different from the edible animals we consume on a daily basis; some of them simply have a few more legs, scales or venomous fangs than we're used to. PHOTOS: Fast Food Items You Won't Find in America Get ready to tuck into some of these new delicacies, because it seems that America is quickly developing a taste for …