Three Healthy Snacks

March is National Nutrition Month and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is celebrating this year’s month long campaign with the theme “Eat Right, Your Way, Every Day.”  READ: Stuffed Peppers on a Paleolithic Diet Of course most people think about meals, but it’s also important to think about snacks, too.  And rather than grabbing the normal bag of high fat and sodium chips, nutrient-free pretzels or something worse than either of those, let’s explore some better options. Snacking is important for consistent energy, so make sure  those mid-morning and mid-afternoon snack breaks count. I like snacks to have some protein, healthy fat and ideally fiber.  Fortunately there are several great options. Check out three easy convenient snacks for when you're on the go.

    Greek Yogurt

    I am a huge fan of Greek yogurt.  Most “regular” yogurt is not much more than a sugar bomb, with more empty calories than a typical soda.  Greek yogurt, on the other hand, has double the protein and half the carbs of “regular” yogurt.  Add in a handful of nuts, some berries and you combine protein, healthy fat and fiber.  Of course, you also get a ton of other nutrients, too. If you haven’t ever tried Greek yogurt, you definitely should check it out.
    Pistachios

    These nuts are particularly great because they offer more per serving compared to most snack nuts, with 49 pistachios per 30 gram serving, compared to 18 cashews or 14 walnut halves.  That’s a lot of bang for your buck. They’re also unique in that they are commonly consumed in the in‐shell form. In‐shell pistachios may take longer to eat, so the consumption time may be slowed.  A win, win!  And with the healthy fat, fiber and protein all in one, they fit the smart snack bill to a T.
    Hummus and Veggies

    Hummus and veggies are a great combination.  Like nuts, hummus offers protein, fiber and fat all in one. Combine it with the veggies, which are of course loaded with nutrients, and this one is a no brainer.
