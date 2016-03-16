Then/Now: Favorite 'Top Chefs'
FoxNews.com recently caught up with former "Top Chef" contestant Angelo Sosa, but what is going on with your other favorites from past seasons of the hit Bravo show? Here is an update on 10 favorite chefs.
topchef_manuelChef: Manuel Treviño
Restaurant: Marble Lane at Dream Downtown
Season 4 Treviño is now the executive chef at Marble Lane, a steak joint and bar located in the lobby of NYC's swanky Dream Downtown hotel. He recently won the New York City Wine & Food Festival Sandwich Showdown for his Kobe Patty Melt with cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, which is available at Marble Lane.
stephanieizardChef: Stephanie Izard
Restaurant: Girl and the Goat (Chicago)
Season 4 Winner Izard opened Chicago restaurant Girl & the Goat in July 2010 to rave reviews from critics and customers alike. Her latest project, Little Goat, a coffee shop/bakery/bar/diner, is slated to open in late October.
topchef_carlaChef: Carla Hall
Restaurant: Alchemy by Carla Hall
Season 5 and Top Chef: All Stars (Season 8) Hall, second from left, is one of the hosts of ABC's "The Chew." She is still the owner and executive chef of artisan cookie company Alchemy by Carla Hall and her cookbook, "Cooking with Love: Comfort Food that Hugs You," comes out on Nov. 6.
topchef_daleChef: Dale Talde
Restaurants: TALDE; Pork Slope; Thistle Hill Tavern (all in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Season 4; Top Chef: All Stars (Season 8) Talde partnered with David Massoni and John Bush to open TALDE in January 2012 in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood. In August, he again partnered with Massoni and Bush to launch Brooklyn roadhouse bar Pork Slope. Earlier this month, Talde took executive chef duties and became a partner at Massoni and Bush's older restaurant, Thistle Hill Tavern. That makes three Talde/Massoni/Bush restaurants in Park Slope!
topchef_richardChef: Richard Blais
Restaurants: The Spence, FLIP, HD1 (all in Atlanta)
Season 4, Winner of Top Chef: All Stars (Season 8) Blais owns and operates Trail Blais, a culinary company that has consulted on, designed, and operated popular Atlanta eateries like Flip Burger Boutique, HD1 and most recently, The Spence. He currently appears on Bravo's "Life After Top Chef." His cookbook, "Try This At Home," is due out in February 2013.
topchef_jeffChef: Jeff McInnis
Restaurant: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (Miami Beach, Fla.)
Season 5 McInnis opened Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, a restaurant that is known for its farm-to-table Southern cuisine, in October 2011. He is helping John Kunkel, the CEO of restaurant group 50 Eggs, open Swine, another Southern-concept restaurant, in Coral Gables this fall.
topchef_ilanChef: Ilan Hall
Restaurant: The Gorbals (Los Angeles)
Winner of Season 2
Winner of Season 2
Hall, left, opened The Gorbals, which the Los Angeles Times calls "everybody's favorite Scottish-Jewish-ish downtown restaurant," in 2009.
topchef_fabioChef: Fabio Viviani
Restaurants: Firenze Osteria (San Fernando Valley, Calif.); Café Firenze (Moorpark, Calif.)
Season 5; Top Chef: All Stars (Season 8) Viviani's Chicago restaurant, Siena Tavern, is slated to open in February 2013. He is the host of the series "Chow Ciao!" on Yahoo and appears on Bravo's "Life After Top Chef."
truviasamtalbotChef: Sam Talbot
Season 2 Talbot is currently a host of AOL's "GMC Trade Secrets."His book, "The Sweet Life: Diabetes without Boundaries," was published in October 2011. According to his website, Talbot is in development on his next T.V
KG_Kevin_stoop_blueshirt_2Chef: Kevin Gillespie
Restaurant: Woodfire Grill (Atlanta)
Season 6 Gillespie is still the executive chef at Atlanta's Woodfire Grill. His first of two cookbooks, "Fire in My Belly," was released earlier this month.
