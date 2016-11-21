The strangest packaged foods of all time

Ironic as it sounds, there can be an immense feeling of relief that comes along with eating a bag of peanut M&Ms washed down with an ice cold Coca-Cola on a humid summer day in rural China.

Take it from a weary world traveler, the availability of certain packaged foods like Oreos and Pringles across the globe provides the satisfying comfort of a familiar taste.

It's one of modern civilization's greatest conveniences, and yet at the same time, one of the major advantages of this globalized market is the sheer number choices.

To please any kind of palate, a multitude of bizarre packaged foods and beverages exist for those who are willing to look hard enough and be experimental in their tastes. From pickle-flavored popsicles to buffalo wing soda, there are American companies that are urging consumers to take their taste buds for a walk on the wild side.

Although precise production and distribution networks ensure that a vast majority of our favorite packaged foods, whether Cheerios or Oscar Mayer wieners, are available in supermarkets from sea to shining sea, what do you do if the same old Hostess CupCakes you've been eating since grade school become boring? The same old Skippy peanut butter or the identical Wrigley's Spearmint gum can lose its sheen, and you may find yourself on an insatiable quest for variety and new flavors in your packaged goods.

Luckily, there are a number of bizarre packaged foods and beverages out there for those who are willing to look hard enough and be experimental in their tastes. Ever heard of pork brains smothered in milk gravy? (You might've not guessed, but this delicacy is quite high in cholesterol!). Or how about bacon-flavored mints or even canned alligator meat?

Bob's Pickle Pops

Are you a lover of pickles and pickle accessories who yearns for the ability to satisfy the craving on a warm summer day? The quest is over. Pick up some of Bobs Pickle Pops, yes, pickle-flavored ice pops, before your next trip to the beach.

Katadyn Canned Cheeseburger

Everyone has heard Jimmy Buffett’s "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and imagined eating just that. But what if your paradise is, say, a tent in the wilderness, miles away from any fine hamburger establishments? The canned cheeseburger by Katadyn is your perfect solution.

Canfield's Diet Chocolate Fudge Soda

If you ever find yourself craving chocolate fudge when you are trying to watch your figure, pick up a case of Canfield’s Diet Chocolate Fudge Soda, the sugar-free soft drink with no calories and a rich chocolate taste.

Betty Lou’s Powdered Peanut Butter

Searching for a healthier alternative to peanut butter that you can enjoy on the move? Buy some powdered peanut butter from Betty Lou’s and you’re good to go. Just add water to make this low-fat, low sodium powder into an odd, but theoretically delicious, snack.

Rose Pork Brains in Milk Gravy

On some sort of contrarian diet where you are trying to maximize cholesterol? Pick up a few cans of Rose Pork Brains in Milk Gravy and get approximately 1,170 percent of the daily recommendation in just one serving.

Accoutrements Bacon-Flavored Mints

Bacon in the morning, bacon in the evening, bacon at suppertime. With bacon-flavored breath mints, you can taste bacon anytime. Accouterments also makes mints flavored with dill pickle, nacho cheese, and cupcakes.

Dale’s Wild West Rattlesnake Meat

If you've always wanted to taste the deadly rattlesnake, but don't have the skills (or the bravery) to hunt one yourself, pick up a few cases of Dale's Wild West Rattlesnake Meat.

Click here for more strange packaged foods.

More from The Daily Meal:

Best Athlete Food and Drink Endorsement Ads

A Decade of Super Bowl Food Bets

Celebrities' Backstage Food Demands

Reviewing Taco Bell's New "First Meal" Breakfast Menu

Loves Me or Loves Me Not: Which Valentine's Day Chocolate Is Best?