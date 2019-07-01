Taco Bell employee reportedly pepper-sprayed restaurant, threatened co-workers after getting fired

A former Taco Bell employee reportedly left her co-workers and customers sickened after pepper-spraying the restaurant in retaliation for being fired.

The unidentified woman had been terminated from her position at a West Long Branch, N.J., Taco Bell on Saturday afternoon by her manager, Nj.com reported. According to the news site, the woman, who had only been working at the fast-food chain for a short while, was fired for calling out too many times and showing up late.

After the firing, the woman reportedly became upset and tore up her termination papers before spraying the pepper spray into a back storage room while eight employees and two customers were inside the restaurant.

“We were all coughing because of it,” said Jaila Padro, a manager at the Taco Bell said to Nj.com.

The woman went on to allegedly threaten her co-workers, telling them “she would be back later on tonight to trash” the dining area of the Taco Bell, Padro said to Nj.com. It was not reported if she returned.

Police arrived on the scene, but the woman was reportedly gone before they arrived. No charges were filed.

The manager said no one was injured from the pepper spray.

Fox News contacted the West Long Branch police department for comment.