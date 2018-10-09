Taco Bell-KFC employee reportedly denies service to North Dakota state trooper

A North Dakota state trooper was allegedly denied service at a Taco Bell-KFC over the weekend. The law enforcement official reportedly claimed the fast-food worker refused to take his order as the individual has a “lengthy criminal record,” reports say.

Over the weekend, a North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) officer stopped at a dual Taco Bell and KFC restaurant in Devil’s Lake during his lunch break, WDAZ reports. According to the outlet, the trooper was denied service after the unnamed staffer refused to take his order.

The Taco Bell/KFC staffer told the trooper he was “just there to harass” them, as they had been arrested in the past and have a “lengthy criminal record.”

Meanwhile, the NDHP says that the officer had recently been transferred to the Devil’s Lake region from another part of the Roughrider State. Nevertheless, it remains unclear at this time if the officer had indeed been involved with any of the Taco Bell-KFC worker’s previous arrests.

WDAZ reports that a manager soon intervened, and eventually gave the trooper the food he ordered.

A NDHP lieutenant later described such an incident as “extremely rare” in the area, and noted that people often buy officers food in thanks of their service.

Representatives for the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Yum! Brands, which operates both Taco Bell and KFC, did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.