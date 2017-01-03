Spring Cleaning Chocolate Peanut Butter Lover's Bark
What better way to use up half-eaten bags of candy than by making a fun and easy batch of chocolate bark? The toppings can be easily customized to taste, but this chocolate and peanut butter combination is one of my favorites!
Cook Time:1 min
Prep Time:15 min
Total Time:1 hours30 min
Servings: 16
Ingredients:
6 ounce semi-sweet chocolate, roughly chopped
1/2 cup M&Ms
1/2 cup Reese's pieces
1/2 cup peanut butter cups, roughly chopped (~8 small)
Preparation:
Line a jelly roll pan or cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Melt semi-sweet chocolate: Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30-second increments, stirring in between, until melted.
Use a spatula to spread melted chocolate onto parchment paper in the shape of a rectangle so that chocolate is 1/8 - 1/4 inch thick.
Immediately sprinkle M&Ms, Reese's Pieces and peanut butter cups over melted chocolate.
Set aside to cool for 1- 2 hours or until firm.
Once bark is firm, cut into pieces and enjoy. Store in an airtight container in a cool place.