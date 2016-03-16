Reel to Real: Onscreen Foods You Can Buy in Real Life
BertieBottsHarry Potter Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans Now you can be a part of the magical world of Harry Potter! A wizard-favorite, these jelly beans come in all sorts of strange flavors. If you dare, try booger, dirt, earwax, soap, rotten egg and even vomit flavored beans! Yuck. Click here for more info.Jelly Bellyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/BertieBotts-1.gif?ve=1&tl=1
chocolate frogsHarry Potter Chocolate Frogs Although these frogs don't move, they do come with a collectable wizard card. Try to collect all 16. Click here for more info.Jelly Bellyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chocolate-frogs.gif?ve=1&tl=1
TrubloodTrue Blood Tru Blood Sink your teeth into Bill and Eric's synthetic blood beverage of choice. This carbonated drink is appropriately flavored orange and is an exact replica of what you see the hit HBO show. You can even create some vampire favorite cocktails: 1. The Fangbanger - 2oz Vodka; 8oz Tru Blood
2. Dead on the Beach - 1.5oz Vodka; 1/2oz Peach Schnapps; 2oz Tru Blood; 2oz Orange Juice
3. Plasmapolitan - 1.25oz Vodka; 1 Shot Tru Blood; 1/2 Shot Lemon Juice; 1/4oz Triple Sec
4. Tequila Moonrise - 1 Shot Tequila; 1 Shot Tru Blood; 1/2 Grenadine
5. Bloody Maker-ita - 1 Shot Tequila; 1 Shot Cointreau; 1 Shot Tru Blood; 1/2 Shot Lime Juice
6. The Shapeshifter - 1 Shot Tequila; 1 Shot Tru Blood; 1/2 Shot Chambord; 1/2 Shot Lime Juice
7. Lorena's Revenge - 1 Shot Tequila; 1 Shot Tru Blood; 1/2 Shot White Rum; Splash of Grenadine; Splash of Lime Juice Click here for more info.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Trublood.gif?ve=1&tl=1
wonkacandyWilly Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Everlasting Gobstoppers/Wonka Scrumdiddlyumptious Chocolate Bar These sweets treat us to a small part of Wonka's world of imagination. The fruity jawbreakers seem to last, and last and last...until you finish the 24 that come in a box. And don't forget to try a Wonka bar filled with toffee, crispy cookie chunks and peanuts. If you are lucky enough to find a golden ticket, you can win a trip around the world! Click here for more info.CandyWarehouse.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/wonkacandy.gif?ve=1&tl=1
cheesy poofsSouth Park Cheesy Poofs For anyone who has been dying to try Cartman's favorite snack, you're in luck. As part of South Park's 15th year anniversary celebrations, Frito-Lay will be releasing 1.5 million packages of Cheesy Poofs to be sold in Walmart. Each bag will cost $2.99, but true South Park fans will eagerly pay the steep price.Frito-Layhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cheesy-poofs.gif?ve=1&tl=1
Duff beerThe Simpsons Duff Beer Homer Simpson's favorite libation moved from cartoon to reality and is available to purchase in South America. According to several reports, Fox never gave permission for the cartoon beverage to be brewed in real life and Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening believes that bringing Duff into the real world would promote drinking alcohol to minors, so that's why you can't find it in the U.S. Latin America seems to be enjoying Duff beer. Duff Argentina told the Miami Herald, "Our biggest problem has been keeping up with the growing demand."APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Duff-Beer.gif?ve=1&tl=1
popeye spinachPopeye the Sailor Man Spinach Always wondered why you didn't instantly grow muscles after your mom told you to eat your spinach? Well that's because you weren't eating the same spinach as seen on "Popeye the Sailor Man." Just down a serving of Popeye Spinach to restore strength and grow some serious muscles. No exercise needed. Click here for more info.popeyespinach.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/popeye-spinach.gif?ve=1&tl=1
