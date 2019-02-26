Recall issued for Boston Market frozen pork rib dinners after plastic found in patties

Select Boston Market frozen dinners are being recalled after several customers complained about finding glass or hard plastic pieces in the patties, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

Bellisio Foods company is recalling packages of frozen “Boston Market Home Style Meals boneless pork rib shaped patty with bbq sauce & mashed potatoes” with the “Best By” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

The recalled products will have an “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package.

Customers with the contaminated meals are urged to throw away the product or return them to the store from which they were purchased. Those with the recalled items are told not to consume the product.

The recall will reportedly affect 173,376 pounds of the frozen pork meal nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to anyone consuming the products, the press release announced.

The FSIS has reported that steps are being taken to ensure the product is no longer available for purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor, Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.