Olive Garden customer sues restaurant claiming stuffed mushrooms caused severe burns to throat

A Texas woman is suing Olive Garden, claiming the restaurant chain’s stuffed mushrooms caused severe burns to her throat after eating them.

OLIVE GARDEN WAITRESS PRAISED FOR SAVING CHILDREN FROM ABUSIVE HOME

Danny Howard of Fort Worth filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County District Court Friday, Fox 8 reported, alleging that the restaurant did not warn her about the mushroom’s temperature before she ate them.

Howard claims she visited a local Olive Garden on Aug. 11, 2017, and ordered the stuffed mushroom appetizer. She states in the lawsuit that the server did not warn her the “mushrooms were particularly hot” or that there was a “risk to cause severe burns,” before she ate them.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After taking a bite, the mushroom immediately burned her mouth, she claims, Fox 8 reported, before becoming lodged in her throat and causing her to choke. Howard alleges she stopped breathing while she was choking on the mushroom and “frantically shuffled through the restaurant in need of help.”

Eventually, Howard managed to relieve the mushroom from her throat and threw up in a kitchen station.

After the incident, Howard drove herself to the emergency room, but on the way she claims she felt her throat begin to close and called an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howard was then taken to the Burn Unit of Parkland Hospital in Dallas, the lawsuit stated, Fox 8 reported.

The woman is seeking $200,000 to $1 million in damages, claiming that Olive Garden and its staff were negligent in not warning her about the temperature of the mushrooms.

Olive Garden did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.