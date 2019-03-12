North Carolina man buys Chick-fil-A for service members in remembrance of his late brother

When Jonathan Full saw two men in uniform walk into a Durham, North Carolina Chick-fil-A for lunch on Saturday, he immediately got up from his seat and took out his wallet to pay for their meals.

Minutes later, about nine more military members entered the fast food joint — but that didn't deter Full. He waved them over to take their orders, too.

Full's brother, Stephen, beamed with pride as he watched his sibling chat with the strangers. Their sons were also sitting at their table, witnessing the kind act firsthand.

"He didn’t even bat an eye and asked everyone in line to allow [them] to come to the front of the line," Stephen recalled in a Facebook post, which has been shared 100 times.

Stephen hoped their kids learned a valuable lesson from watching Full's interaction with the service members.

"We wanted to use it as a teaching moment for our boys ... to show respect and honor for the men and women that fight for this country every day," Stephen told Fox News. "Take care of the people that take care of us."

Specifically, Stephen said Full wanted to give back to the troops in remembrance of their stepbrother Joshua Zamora who "ended his battle with PTSD" a week prior. Joshua served as a Marine and had recently returned home from a tour in Afghanistan.

"Do you know what a small gesture like paying for their meal and thanking a serviceman or woman does to their head and heart?" — Stephen Full

Full told the service members to reach out to anyone they knew with PTSD and encourage them to seek the help they need. The group thanked Full and chatted with the brothers for a while at their table.

"Do you know what a small gesture like paying for their meal and thanking a serviceman or woman does to their head and heart?" Stephen asked. "You never know what is going on inside. PTSD is not always visible."

Anyone who's able to should "absolutely" give back to our troops, Stephen said — even if it is something simple.

Dozens of people praised the brothers for honoring their late brother.

"A beautiful gesture of kindness and caring; not surprised at all but truly touched. Thank you for treating them and for providing guidance to others to do the same," one Facebook user commented on Stephen's post.

"This right here is amazing! What a beautiful thing to do!" another added.

"We need more stories like this," a third wrote.

Stephen said his family will celebrate Joshua's life at a memorial service Tuesday in Durham.

"It’s very sad and we miss him dearly. If what my brother and I can do at a Chic-Fil-A can save at least one life from all the sharing on the Internet, then we have done our job," Stephen said.