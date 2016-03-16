Nine tailgating essentials
Fall is prime tailgating time for sports fans. Whether you are at the game to cheer on your alma mater or favorite pro team, here are nine must-haves for your parking lot pregaming.
tailgating_grillPortable grill
You can always go the no-cook cold cuts and pizza route, but serious tailgaters won't leave home without a good grill to make some delicious food on-site.
tailgating_utensilsUtensils
You need the right tools when it comes time to grill those hot dogs.
tailgating_coolerCooler
Thirsty tailgaters want their beers to be cold no matter how chilly it gets. This cooler holds 85 beverage cans with ice, so, depending on the size of your tailgate party, you might not need one this big.
Cups Don't forget the disposable cups for those cold beverages.
tailgating_tableFolding table
You need a place to proudly display your tailgating bounty, and this is where the folding table comes in. Find one that is sturdy but easily storable.
tailgating_swag1Team swag
Paint your face, wear your favorite jersey or show off your team spirit with a chef hat and apron. You want to make it very clear where your loyalties lie.
tailgating_wetnapsWet wipes
Even if you don't get into a parking lot scuffle with fans of the opposing team, things at a tailgate are bound to get messy. Keep some wet wipes on hand so you don't get barbecue sauce all over the football you and your buddies are tossing around.
Folding chairs At some point during your tailgate, you are probably going to want to sit down. After all, you will have hours and hours to kill before the pregame fanfare even starts. Find chairs with built-in side tables so you can safely set your drink aside while you eat.
Designated driver Perhaps the most important thing you need at your tailgate is a safe way to get home after the game. Have a designated driver or make plans to use public transportation or a cab so you can enjoy a worry-free tailgate. Well, worry-free until the game starts and your wide receiver drops a pass in the end zone.
